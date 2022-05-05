  • Dubai Restaurant Week 2022 (DRW) begins tomorrow, until 15 May
  • Bookings are still available and can be made through Open Table

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of Dubai Food Festival 2022 and in partnership with 40 of the city’s best restaurants, Dubai Restaurant Week begins tomorrow (6 May) with specially curated 2 course lunch menus starting from AED95 or 3 course dinner menus starting from AED150 per person.

Running from 6 to 15 May, diners in the city will be able to enjoy some of the city’s best restaurants at exceptional prices as well as experience irresistible dishes using the freshest ingredients and a variety of cuisines that can be found among Dubai’s famous food scene.

Gastronomes will be spoiled for choice as this year’s DRW welcomes some of the city's most recognised restaurants, including some of those listed in MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 such as LOWE, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Indochine, as well as hotspots that have launched in 2021/22 such as 11 Woodfire and Tamoka.

Diners will also be able to enjoy restaurants with iconic views and global names at special DRW prices, including Coya, ROKA, 99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Hutong and Inti, to name a few.

DRW bookings are now open and spaces are limited, so reservations must be made in advance. Bookings can be made through Open Table  https://www.opentable.ae/promo.aspx?m=319&pid=11386 and the full list of restaurants can be found at www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

For more information and a full update on DFF activities, please visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com and @dubaieats on social media channels.

Full list of restaurants participating in Dubai Restaurant Week 2022:

Restaurant Name

Cuisine

Offering

11 Woodfire

Woodfire Cuisine

Lunch and Dinner

21 Grams

Ballkan

Lunch and Dinner

Al Nafoorah

Lebanese

Lunch and Dinner

99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant

Japanese

Lunch and Dinner

Bastion

European

Lunch and Dinner

BB Social

Modern Eastern

Lunch and Dinner

Bella

Italian

Lunch and Dinner

Bread Street Kitchen

European

Lunch and Dinner

Bull & Bear

International

Dinner

Carnival By Trèsind

Indian

Lunch and Dinner

Clap

Asian Fusion

Lunch and Dinner

CMP

American/ Steakhouse

Lunch and Dinner

COYA

Peruvian

Lunch and Dinner

Fi'lia

Italian

Lunch

Hell's Kitchen

British, European

Lunch and Dinner

Hotel Cartagena

Latin American

Dinner

Hutong

Chinese

Lunch and Dinner

Indochine

French-Vietnamese

Lunch

Indya by Vineet

Indian

Lunch and Dinner

Inti

Peruvian

Dinner

Isola

Italian

Lunch and Dinner

LOWE

Modern European

Lunch and Dinner

Maison Mathis

European

Lunch and Dinner

Marea

Italian

Lunch

Marina Social

British

Lunch and Dinner

Masti

Indian

Lunch and Dinner

Miss Tess

Asian Fusion

Dinner

Noepe

Seafood

Lunch and Dinner

Pierre’s TT

French

Dinner

Reform Social Grill

British/Gastropub

Lunch and Dinner

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Japanese

Lunch and Dinner

Roka

Japanese

Lunch and Dinner

Sucre

Latin American

Lunch and Dinner

Tamoka

Latin American

Lunch and Dinner

The Hide

Steakhouse

Dinner

The London Project

 International

Lunch and Dinner

The Maine Land Brasserie

European

Lunch

The MAINE Street Eatery

International

Lunch and Dinner

Toro Toro

Latin American

Dinner

Weslodge Saloon

American

Lunch and Dinner

About Dubai Food Festival 2022

Dubai Food Festival is a citywide culinary celebration that showcases the emirate’s emergence as the gastronomy capital of the region through a packed programme of food-related events, activities, promotions and appearances by food celebrities. DFF promotes the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering – from its five-star gourmet dining to its unique Hidden Gems. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DFF is celebrating its ninth edition which runs from 2 May till 15 May, 2022.

