Dubai Restaurant Week 2022 (DRW) begins tomorrow, until 15 May

Bookings are still available and can be made through Open Table

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of Dubai Food Festival 2022 and in partnership with 40 of the city’s best restaurants, Dubai Restaurant Week begins tomorrow (6 May) with specially curated 2 course lunch menus starting from AED95 or 3 course dinner menus starting from AED150 per person.

Running from 6 to 15 May, diners in the city will be able to enjoy some of the city’s best restaurants at exceptional prices as well as experience irresistible dishes using the freshest ingredients and a variety of cuisines that can be found among Dubai’s famous food scene.

Gastronomes will be spoiled for choice as this year’s DRW welcomes some of the city's most recognised restaurants, including some of those listed in MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 such as LOWE, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Indochine, as well as hotspots that have launched in 2021/22 such as 11 Woodfire and Tamoka.

Diners will also be able to enjoy restaurants with iconic views and global names at special DRW prices, including Coya, ROKA, 99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Hutong and Inti, to name a few.

DRW bookings are now open and spaces are limited, so reservations must be made in advance. Bookings can be made through Open Table https://www.opentable.ae/promo.aspx?m=319&pid=11386 and the full list of restaurants can be found at www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

For more information and a full update on DFF activities, please visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com

Full list of restaurants participating in Dubai Restaurant Week 2022:

Restaurant Name Cuisine Offering 11 Woodfire Woodfire Cuisine Lunch and Dinner 21 Grams Ballkan Lunch and Dinner Al Nafoorah Lebanese Lunch and Dinner 99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant Japanese Lunch and Dinner Bastion European Lunch and Dinner BB Social Modern Eastern Lunch and Dinner Bella Italian Lunch and Dinner Bread Street Kitchen European Lunch and Dinner Bull & Bear International Dinner Carnival By Trèsind Indian Lunch and Dinner Clap Asian Fusion Lunch and Dinner CMP American/ Steakhouse Lunch and Dinner COYA Peruvian Lunch and Dinner Fi'lia Italian Lunch Hell's Kitchen British, European Lunch and Dinner Hotel Cartagena Latin American Dinner Hutong Chinese Lunch and Dinner Indochine French-Vietnamese Lunch Indya by Vineet Indian Lunch and Dinner Inti Peruvian Dinner Isola Italian Lunch and Dinner LOWE Modern European Lunch and Dinner Maison Mathis European Lunch and Dinner Marea Italian Lunch Marina Social British Lunch and Dinner Masti Indian Lunch and Dinner Miss Tess Asian Fusion Dinner Noepe Seafood Lunch and Dinner Pierre’s TT French Dinner Reform Social Grill British/Gastropub Lunch and Dinner Reif Japanese Kushiyaki Japanese Lunch and Dinner Roka Japanese Lunch and Dinner Sucre Latin American Lunch and Dinner Tamoka Latin American Lunch and Dinner The Hide Steakhouse Dinner The London Project International Lunch and Dinner The Maine Land Brasserie European Lunch The MAINE Street Eatery International Lunch and Dinner Toro Toro Latin American Dinner Weslodge Saloon American Lunch and Dinner

About Dubai Food Festival 2022

Dubai Food Festival is a citywide culinary celebration that showcases the emirate’s emergence as the gastronomy capital of the region through a packed programme of food-related events, activities, promotions and appearances by food celebrities. DFF promotes the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering – from its five-star gourmet dining to its unique Hidden Gems. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DFF is celebrating its ninth edition which runs from 2 May till 15 May, 2022.

