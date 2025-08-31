Abu Dhabi, ADNEC - The Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is currently in full swing, offering visitors a diverse and vibrant programme. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX offers visitors an exciting array of competitions, live auctions, workshops, and thrilling shows featuring equestrian displays, falconry, camel and Arabian Saluki shows, all celebrating the rich heritage through which “The Legacy Lives On.”

Embracing this year’s theme, the Arena remains the heart of ADIHEX, captivating visitors with an exciting nine-day programme of engaging events and performances. The Arena is a must-see family friendly attraction featuring a wide range of multicultural, educational, and interactive shows thoughtfully designed to deliver an immersive and engaging experience for the entire family.

For this edition, the Arena at ADIHEX has expanded its equestrian displays and performances, introducing exciting new activities for visitors of all ages. Headlining the shows in the arena this edition, the Horse Master Liberty Equestrian Show will deliver captivating entertainment, showcasing the exceptional horsemanship and unique tricks of the Hollywood famous Ali Alameri also known as the “Horse Whisperer”. Joining the returning favourites includes the Liberty Horse Show, where horses will be presented without any tack or restraints such as saddles, bridles, or halters presented by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society. Also returning this year is the traditional Tshouleeb Show performed by Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry. New to the arena this year, ADIHEX will host the Arabian Horse Auction on 5 September, giving visitors the opportunity to bid on some of the premium Arabian Horses.

Taking place for the first time at ADIHEX is the Jordanian Camel Show, presented by Jordan’s Desert Forces. This performance will highlight traditional Bedouin camel riding techniques and demonstrate how the Desert Forces incorporate camels into their operations. The highly successful Camel Auction will also return to the Arena on 1 September, featuring camels descended from the finest breeds that will make their owners proud at camel beauty contests and races. Each camel’s ancestry and parentage will be showcased as essential information for determining its value, with the 2024 auction generating over AED 2.5 million in sales.

Taking place for the first time, the Falconry Hunting Simulation & Mongolian Hunting with Eagles demonstration will offer spectators a unique opportunity to witness traditional hunting techniques in action. Expert falconers and Mongolian eagle hunters will demonstrate the remarkable skills, coordination, and deep bond between hunter and bird, highlighting the cultural heritage and expertise involved in these ancient practices.

New dog shows debut at this year’s event, including the launch of the Fun Dog Show, as well the returning Dog Sports and Agility Shows in a new format including training demonstrations for participants. With a stronger focus on the Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX 2025, the Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest will take place on 6th September celebrating Hoss Male and Female along with Aryash Male and Female categories, as well as launch of the Saluki Lure Coursing demonstration, showcasing both traditional and modern techniques. Returning by popular demand, the arena will host two International Championship Dog Shows the Abu Dhabi Police Musical Band, and performances from the Camel, Equine and K9 Units.

ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, has organised the 22nd edition of the exhibition at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, that will run until 7 September. This will be the largest edition in the event’s history, spanning over 92,000 square meters and featuring participation from more than 2,068 companies and brands worldwide.

For more information about the events and to purchase tickets, please visit the official exhibition website:. www.adihex.com