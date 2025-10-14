Dubai, UAE – The 10th edition of Expand North Star is witnessing the largest Brazilian participation since the event first launched in 2016, reflecting its vital role in unlocking new opportunities for Brazilian startups across diverse digital economy sectors.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, this year’s edition is taking place at Dubai Harbour until 15 October. The event features over 50 Brazilian startups, underlining Dubai’s growing status as a global hub for digital startups and a preferred destination for expanding cross-border partnerships.

Expand North Star offers a unique platform for Brazilian innovators to capitalise on Dubai’s strategic location and rising prominence as a global hub for business and technology. The emirate provides an ideal ecosystem for innovation, growth, and cross-border collaboration, serving as a launchpad to access international markets. Participating Brazilian startups are actively exploring new investment prospects, forging strategic partnerships with their global counterparts, and strengthening their international footprint to accelerate growth and expansion worldwide.

Vitor Elero, CEO and Co-Founder of YouShop, a smart payments platform that connects brands with creators, highlighted the event's global reach. “For us, it's a great opportunity to be here at Expand North Star because we are looking for an investor to accelerate our business. Our technology is already validated in Brazil, and we are expanding to the United States right now to go global. The connections that we can make here are a great opportunity for us.”

Promeat, an agritech startup using AI to ensure quality in the animal protein production chain, is seeking to connect with regional partners. Angelo Polizel Neto, Founder of Promeat, commented, “The Middle East and Asia are among the leading consumers of meat products. I'm looking for partners, traders, and retailers to implement our solution for quality evaluation at the origin. My expectation at this big event is to make good connections with companies that have a fit with our technology.”

For companies in the health tech sector, Expand North Star offers a direct line to regional clients and investors. Leonardo Melo, Executive Director of Diagnext, a pioneer in adaptive data compression for the medical industry, said, “We are here to bring our solutions and technologies to the Middle East. I want to find partners, business partners, and clients and I think this event will offer this.”

Instramed, a manufacturer of life-saving medical devices, is attending the event to secure its next phase of growth. Denis Barbosa, CEO of Instramed, stated, “We are here to create relationships and find opportunities for investment. The idea is to keep in contact with the investors in the region and try to set up our business in this area to support our new projects.”

As a leading global event for startups and investors, Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem. The event forms a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to establish Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and technology.

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

