Saab displays innovative integrated Air Traffic Control Suite

Dubai: Exhibitors and participants at the 21st edition of Airport Show expressed extreme satisfaction as they received tremendous response from other participants and stakeholders which would be translated into future collaboration and strengthening of business relationships.

Smiths Detection has showcased BioFlash Biological Identifier, a breakthrough rapid, biological aerosol collection and identification system.

The instrument can be installed for detecting the presence of Corona virus in enclosed areas as it can provide rapid, sensitive and specific identification of biological threat agents and other pathogens including toxins. The portable and compact BioFlash offers breakthrough capabilities in sampling performance, reliability and operational cost.

The instrument has a range of market applications including networked air monitoring for building protection, mailroom screening for military and commercial security, and a biological identifier for reconnaissance vehicles and mobile labs.

Smiths Detection displayed a scanning system, an X-ray unit for use at checkpoints at airports and other high security areas. The system has the capability to give out 3D images of the scanned objects for detection of illegal materials and equipment. Airports, airlines and authorities around the world trust Smiths Detection to deliver integrated solutions that provide not only security, but the operational efficiency and scalability they need to keep their passengers moving and infrastructure safe.

Saab, a leading defence and security company in the UAE, showcased its innovative integrated Air Traffic Control Suite. Saab’s I-ATS is a next-generation solution that builds on widely deployed ATC automation products.

Commenting on the company’s participation at the Airport Show, David A. Shomar, VP Civil Security, MENA Operations at Saab, said: “We are delighted to showcase our ATM suite offering to our UAE and regional customers at the renowned Airport Show.”

Organised by RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform has a sharp focus on sustainability to help the aviation industry in achieving a more sustainable airport industry that is aiming to reduce carbon foot print year on year.

The 21st edition of the Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans).

-Ends-

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz

Managing Director

Nadd Al Shiba PR

Email: info@naddalshiba.com