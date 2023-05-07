CABSAT 2023, the flagship event for content creation, production, post-production, broadcast, satellite, management, distribution, satcom, and space tech industries, is set to kick off this month at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). It is being organised in strategic partnership with Dubai Studio City, a member of TECOM Group.

CABSAT 2023 will be held from May 16 to 18, 2023, and is set to attract more than 14,000 visitors, over 340 exhibitors from 400 brands, and 75 regional and global speakers. The 29th edition of the premier industry B2B event will introduce new features for visitors, including an on-site Virtual Production Studio, CABSAT Podcast, and more.

Created and driven by PixoJam, the Virtual Production Studio will offer guidance, best practices, and other information to filmmakers looking to utilise virtual sets for movies, TV shows, commercials, and live events, as well as showcasing a sustainable solution for the industry that cuts down on environmental impact.

"Through innovative virtual production technology, we are building a sustainable film industry that significantly minimises waste and helps to reduce environmental impact. This is an excellent platform for us as we align our goals with the UAE's year of sustainability and educate others on the benefits of virtual production. By leading the way towards an eco-friendly filming solution for the entertainment industry, we hope to create a better future for our planet." Azin Samarmand, General Manager at PixoJam Virtual Production, stated.

The attendees will also have the chance to experience red carpet moments seen at the Grammys and the Oscars through the GlamBot- a high-speed camera that fixes onto a robotic arm that captures slow-motion reels, using a very high frame rate for its signature “glam” look. Now a fixture at Hollywood events, the GlamBot’s complex but effective camera technology is in the region for the first time and will be making its debut at CABSAT.

Also new for 2023, the CABSAT Podcast will be hosted by Dalma Electronics to inaugurate a MENA-based podcast studio that is open to all emerging content creators of the region. New episodes of the podcast will be recorded live at the show with technologists, creative professionals, and business leaders and be available online.

Popular features returning for this year’s edition include broadcasts by CABSAT TV and tours of Dubai Studio City, a comprehensive community dedicated to the media and entertainment industry in Dubai.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City – TECOM Group, said: “Dubai is primed to advance and transform the regional media landscape. Whether it’s catering to the fast-changing preferences of diverse audiences or embracing digitisation, our emirate remains a key player in the future of media innovation. Our strategic partnership with CABSAT serves our vision to secure Dubai’s position as the capital of Arab Media and attract transformative players to the region, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai Creative Economy Strategy. We are thrilled for the return of CABSAT to build bridges between our global creative ecosystem and major stakeholders in the industry.”

In light of the success of its debut in 2022, CABSAT 2023 will also reprise the Co-Production Salon that aimed to encourage investments in MENA content projects through co-funding, co-production, and commissioning. The second edition of the Salon is expected to present more interesting opportunities to the industry's production companies, investors, and content producers.

This year will also see the launch of the BroadcastPro ME Manufacturer Awards. The awards will honour businesses whose products are the backbone of the MENA region's broadcast industry, driving innovation in the sector, and actively making a difference in the sector and its daily operations. The diversity of the categories ranging from cameras to switchers and beyond - catering for all types of organisations adhering to implementing and using technology within the industry.

“We are truly delighted to take part in CABSAT this year. Our fibre optic lab in Dubai, equipped with the latest equipment, provides Cable Tech with innovative solutions and design assistance for broadcast and media projects. Through the use of our top tier cables, connectors and accessories from well-known brands such as Percon, Lemo, Neutrik and Schill, our company makes a significant impact within the broadcasting sector. Moreover, we have certified specialists in Lemo and Neutrik factories to produce SMPTE Hybrid and OpticalCON DUO/QUAD cable assemblies for our customers, promising greater accessibility and quality to cable solutions,” Siarhei Chaika of CableTech Middle East and Africa, cable distribution and installation solutions for broadcast, commented.

Another popular returning feature is CABSAT TV, also powered by PixoJam, which will be streamed live across all social media channels, and on all digital screens around the show. Serving as an ideal channel for exhibitors to promote their brands and showcase their range of advanced products, CABSAT TV will highlight the newest technologies and trends in the film production industry.

Challenges and opportunities within the MENA business environment, the state of the broadcast and media industry across the region, media technology demand drivers and impact, and trends and prospects of the Sub-Saharan Africa media snapshot, with also be explored at the show by industry experts through presentations, panel discussions, talks and Q&A sessions with industry experts will explore the topics.

As always, the exhibition and trade show will facilitate corporate and business networking through features such as the CABSAT Global Meetings Programme, an exclusive networking service that allows registered visitors and exhibitors to search, connect and book meetings with key contacts at the show.

CABSAT 2023, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 16 to 18, is set to be a source of valuable insights into the latest content-driven ecosystems of the MEASA. Register now and an essential diary date for those who wish to drive their business forward in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of media and entertainment.

For more information, visit: www.cabsat.com