The Oman Banks Association (OBA) and a group of Entrepreneurs delivered a joint workshop to discuss the various challenges entrepreneurs and SME owners face post the pandemic. The workshop themed as “Exceptional Ideas for Exceptional Times” aimed at creating a dialogue between all relevant parties on key challenges faced by the SME owners in the financing, banking support/facilities, and debt collection mechanisms. Attendees to the workshop included SME owners, senior representatives from major banks, the Central Bank of Oman, the SME Development Authority (Riyada), the Chamber of Commerce and Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit. The workshop was facilitated by Dr. Yousuf Al Aufi, and Mr. Amir Al Habib, both Continuous Improvement Senior Coaches from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

The event took place on 22nd June 2022 at the PDO Training Centre at Mina Al Fahal HQ. The workshop concluded with a roadmap with a number of actions and considerations that OBA & banks will collaborate to progress with relevant parties to address the challenges.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with the regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and support banking excellence in Oman.

