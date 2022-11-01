Dubai: Leading distributor of some of the world’s most reputed marine equipment brands, Exalto Emirates, is all set to be a part of ADIPEC 2022. Scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from the 31st of October to the 3rd of November, 2022, the event will bring together the energy sector in the region on a common platform.

Over the past 25 years, Exalto Emirates has cemented its position as one of the most reliable maritime product distributors in the region. By participating in ADIPEC, Exalto Emirates aims to showcase products that are not only technologically advanced to drive digitalisation, but also sustainable in nature to catalyse the industry’s transition to a greener sector.

A dynamic range of products

During the 2022 edition of ADIPEC, one of the top ranked events dedicated to the global oil and gas industry, Exalto Emirates will showcase its diverse range of products from its vast portfolio of over 15,000 products. Offerings will include state-of-the-art technologically-advanced products from leading companies such as OXE Diesel, HamiltonJet, Simrad, etc.

Commenting on their participation, John Paul, General Manager of Exalto Emirates said, “We have been participating in ADIPEC for several years now. It's a wonderful opportunity to network with thousands of other exhibitors and guests in the commercial marine industry, and we have enjoyed growth in our business as a result. This year, we are particularly excited to share our involvement in projects featuring HamiltonJet and OXE Diesel, with boatbuilders across the UAE."

Catering to a diverse market

Ever since its establishment, Exalto Emirates has built on its reputation for providing a wide range of top-notch products that are known for superior excellence, powerful performance, and high efficiency. The company has constantly expanded its offerings to cater to the diverse needs of its large customer base.

Paul explained, “The newly launched “Decarbonisation Zone” is of great interest to us. For several years we have been working towards offering products that will catalyse the industry’s transition to a greener sector. To have an entire zone dedicated to this purpose is truly amazing as we will be able to strike partnerships with organisations that are working towards the same purpose, and collectively achieve the targets set by the IMO for 2030 and 2050.”

As a mega-event that facilitates significant deals, ADIPEC will guarantee its participants' great success. Influential players from energy companies will unite in a safe and secure environment to share insights and unlock new opportunities.

