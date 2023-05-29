Abu Dhabi, UAE: – H.E. Suhail Al Mazroui, UAE’s Minister of Energy & Infrastructure, inaugurated today the Second Edition of the Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit (EVIS2023) organized at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The summit spans across three days and includes an extensive exhibition that runs throughout the event. The exhibition space has been expanded, accommodating over 100 showcased products, including vehicles and EV service providers. Additionally, EVIS2023 encompasses a two-day conference that has garnered significant attention, featuring more than 100 speakers and over 50 conference sessions covering a wide range of topics relevant to the current and future landscape of e-mobility.

The summit aims to promote the transition from dependence on fossil fuels to electric mobility which saves the planet from the environmental consequences of CO2 and other emissions. According to Statista, transportation accounts for 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions - behind only the power sector. The global automobile industry is under pressure to embrace e-mobility.

Organized by the Abu Dhabi-based Nirvana Holding, the summit succeeded in attracting and bringing global interest to the MENA region which is a great promising market with significant growth and business opportunities in the coming years. The exhibition attracted global household brands like Geely, Skywell, Tesla, BYD, Polyester and others. More than 50 electric vehicles from around the world are on display at the exhibition. The event has also attracted global e-mobility service providers, like charging infrastructure, dealerships, etc.

“We wanted this summit to be a meeting place where industry experts, investment companies, research centers, government policymakers, and entrepreneurs can meet and discuss the challenges that face the environment-friendly transition to electrifying transportation. The exhibition is a platform where industry leaders can showcase their latest vehicles, services, and innovations,” said Eng. Naser, Event Director.

The summit’s two-day conference will bring together delegates, experts, and representatives of the mobility industry from dozens of countries to discuss the current landscape and future challenges and opportunities. It will feature more than 75 sessions, with keynote speakers, presentations, and panel discussions that cover the complete value chain of the EV industry. It will be a valuable opportunity for attendants to network, share ideas and insights, and strike business deals.

The first day of the summit attracted thousands of attendees and visitors who either came to take part in the summit itself or just came to get first-hand knowledge of the latest developments in this industry. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the latest electric vehicle models available in the market at the Outdoor EV Test Drive. This allows them to gain firsthand experience with these cutting-edge vehicles.

A notable addition to this year's edition is the Technology Park, an innovation hub showcasing the latest advancements in e-mobility. This dedicated area will spotlight the cutting-edge EV technologies developed by universities and technology incubators, shaping the future of the industry. As part of our commitment to fostering innovation, the event proudly presents the Student Innovator Award, a prestigious accolade exclusively for senior engineering students. This award recognizes their outstanding contributions to the industry and nurtures the next generation of talent in the field.

EVIS2023 will continue until May 31, and it is expected to attract thousands of visitors who are eager to explore the vast possibilities of this new sustainable mobility.

