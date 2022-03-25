“ESG – New Digital” forum will take place in the Russia Pavilion at Expo-2020 Dubai on March 30, 2022. It will convey the key trends in sustainable business development, social responsibility, and environmental protection.

The plenary sessions will elaborate on the overall technical and adaptive prerequisites of the new standards - the ESG requirements that the Russian companies must comply with to be competitive. The benefits that ESG-compliant companies derive and their competitive advantages in general will be discussed as well.

The participants will talk about the methodologies that the international financial institutions, development banks and investment funds deploy, as they evaluate projects ESG-wise. Another topic is the UAE’s ESG strategy and the kay projects under it.

The panelists are high-ranked corporates from Russian, Arabic and international companies, as well as a number of officials. They will explore the ESG prospects for the upcoming decade.

“ESG – New Digital” forum is the conclusive event of the Russia Pavilion at Dubai Expo-2020. Russia, being a regular participant of EXPOs is ready to maintain a global dialogue within “Made in Russia”- an annual international Export forum. It is a key international platform to highlight the topical issues of export industry and develop practical solutions.

-Ends-

For media accreditation, please contact: pressa@exportcenter.ru