ESET, a renowned global leader in digital security, recently acknowledged outstanding achievements and innovations of its partners during its annual Partner Awards event in Johannesburg.



The awards aim to recognise and reward excellent performance, resilience, and meaningful contribution towards ESET’s vision of protecting digital progress in Southern Africa.



“We take immense pride in the maturity and sophistication of both our ESET products and methods of distribution,” says Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa. “With the 'Cloud First' strength of ESET products, we are perfectly positioned to serve all our clients through subscription licensing. Our robust cloud value proposition is something that our partners can confidently offer their clients, secure in the knowledge that the strong technical abilities of ESET products continue to endure.”



In addition to being recognised for their outstanding contributions, the awards event served as a celebration of the close-knit relationships between ESET and its South African and Namibian partners. In a gesture of appreciation for this year’s national award winners, they were treated to an exclusive overnight VIP experience at Avianto in Muldersdrift.



Steve Flynn, Sales and Marketing Director of ESET Southern Africa, emphasised the importance of the awards within the ESET community. “Our ESET awards are designed to celebrate our partners who push the boundaries in various areas crucial to ESET. In a challenging market, every individual achievement is the result of drive and grit. Organisations can be confident they are making the right choice for their clients by partnering with a technically robust product that drives highly valued business in all market segments.”



ESET's contributions to the growth of the cybersecurity industry are significant, with exceptional research capabilities leading to products designed to enhance the safety of the South African community.



“Recipients of these awards should feel proud to be recognised by ESET, one of the top five vendors globally. It is a testament to their hard work in a market that requires tenacity and resilience,” notes van Vlaanderen.



The top winners of the 2023 ESET Partner Awards:



• Retention Champion – NETSEC

• Top New Sales Champion – Transtech

• Newcomer Sales Champion – Moeks Consulting Services

• SMB Sales Champion – NETSEC

• Mid-Market Sales Champion – First Technology KZN

• Highest Revenue Champion – NETSEC

• Cloud Sales Champion – NETSEC

• MSP Sales Champion – Cyberlogic



About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defences in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centres worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com/za or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.