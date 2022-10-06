Sharjah: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is marking its debut participation at the 7th International Arabic Book Fair in Istanbul by introducing the works of 31 Emirati publishers through its 'Manassah' platform in the ongoing edition, which runs in Turkey until October 9.

Under the Manassah initiative, EPA is showcasing 2,000 titles to shine light on the distinguished works of Emirati publishers in various genres and to strengthen their outreach in new markets.

At the International Arabic Book Fair in Istanbul, the EPA pavilion is welcoming publishers and visitors from Turkey and the rest of the world, and highlighting its efforts in supporting the local and Arab publishing industry.

Commenting on the participaction, His Excellency Ali Obaid bin Hatem, President of EPA, said: “The association is taking full advantage of the opportunity at the book fair in Istanbul, Turkey, to introduce the rich and diverse Emirati titles to local and Arab communities and Turkish universities and libraries. We are also exploring partnership opportunities with Turkish publishers to expand translation efforts in the region to boost the presence of Emirati publishers in new markets.”

EPA publishers participating at the book fair under the Manassah platform include Ashtar Publishing, Nour Publishing, Loaloa Publishing & Distribution, Altafarud Design and Publishing Services, Dar Al Saif Publishing, Sadiqat Publishing and Distribution Books, Bibliosmia Publishing & Distribution, Dar Qessa Publishing and Distribution, Al Riyada Publishing & Printing, Madaar Publishing & Distribution, Al Qasimi Publications, Alramsa for Publishing of Books & Other Publications Services Co, Ibn Al Arabi Foundation for Research and Publishing, The Dreamwork Collective, Bawabat Al Kitab Publishing & Distribution, Manshurat Ghaf Book Trading, Dar Hamaleel Publishing & Publishing, Al Thabi Publishing and Distribution, Awraq Publishing & Distribution, Letters Publishing and Distribution, Kiwi Stories, Dar Almuheet Publishing House, Writers House Publishing, Souad Sleibi Publishing, Dar Saif Aljaberi Printing Publishing & Distribution, Makarem, Al Saada Publishing & Distribution, Sayedat Al Hekayat, Al Takhayul Media, Address Book Shop, and Nabdh Al Qalam Books Publishing & Distribution.

