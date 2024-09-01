The 11th season of BIG by Orange, under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC), kicked off last May, to mark the beginning of the entrepreneurial journey that participants embarked upon following their quest to establish their startup companies. With this in place, Orange Jordan continues its relentless efforts to offer support that contributes to strengthening the entrepreneurial scene in Jordan. In this context, 6 entrepreneurs engaged with the Associate Director at Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), Fahed Qteishat who shed light on the best practices for attracting investments, which represents a strategic part of the startup companies’ foundation process.

The interactive session, a part of the pitching phase of season 11, revolved around investment-related pivotal topics including developing compelling presentations for investors with a focus on the unique selling points of the innovative societal projects, attracting investments properly, and being aware of the significance of this phase for startup companies’ success.

The participating entrepreneurs pitched the ideas of their projects, that were founded with the sole purpose of offering innovative solutions to the most pressing societal challenges, before the entrepreneurship team at Orange Jordan. This phase aims to prepare the startups to move smoothly from the ideation phase to the practical one.

It is worth mentioning that Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) is considered one of the largest investment funds in the region with extensive experience in helping businesses grow. Since its establishment in 2010, it has invested in more than 60 tech-based companies in Jordan and the Middle East.

