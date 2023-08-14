Dubai, UAE: In recognition of International Youth Day, ENOC Group hosted its first ever ENOC Youth Week, a week-long event dedicated to empowering the Group’s dynamic young workforce who have been a key contributor to the energy sector and its future.

Organised by the ENOC Youth Council, the first edition of ENOC Youth Week witnessed a series of thought-provoking discussions and workshops engaging and encouraging youth towards UAE’s clean energy goals. Interacting with and hearing from ENOC experts, participants were involved in panel discussions, which focused on important themes such as entrepreneurship and innovation, digital transformation, leadership and empowerment, and wellness.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “The youth are not only partners of today’s global society but are also integral to our future. Remarkably, young Arabs consider the UAE to be a model nation according to the Arab Youth Survey, which is a testament to the country’s wise leadership who continue to empower the youth towards a more sustainable future. As the energy sector evolves at a rapid pace, we, at ENOC Group, remain committed to nurturing young talent through a series of workshops and events, which will help us in achieving the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

The Youth Week was attended by ENOC officials including Hesham Ali Mustafa Managing Director - Shared Services Centre, Group HR and NBD at ENOC Group, who delivered a speech stressing on the Group’s commitment to the youth, and Mohammed Al Rais, Director Group IT, Husam Al Sayed, Director - Group HR, Reem Al Rumaithi, Director - Group Procurement & Contracts and Shamma Al Falasi, Director - Group Communications at ENOC Group.

The ENOC Youth Week witnessed participation from 250+ employees across the week-long initiative. Participants were provided with certification of attendance and gifts/vouchers/etc. The different sessions took place at, Emirates Towers, UNBOX Bay Square and Movenpick Oud Metha.

ENOC’s Youth Council continues to shape an environment that nurtures talent, encourages growth, and provides invaluable networking opportunities, in alignment with the National Youth Agenda and Strategy. Through the Council, employees at ENOC Group aim to identify and implement digital and eco-friendly solutions to enhance operational efficiency, contributing to a sustainable energy sector.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

