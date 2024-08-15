Dubai, UAE: In honour of International Youth Day, ENOC Group concluded the second edition of ENOC Youth Week as part of its commitment to fostering youth involvement, leadership, and innovation in the energy sector through talent development, support, and direct connection.

The week-long event was attended by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, Her Excellency Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Social Development Sector, and His Excellency Majid Al Usaimi, executive director of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and led by executives from the Group, as well as several esteemed guests from The Ministry of Community Development, UAE's Artificial Intelligence Office, National CSR Fund "Majra", Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Microsoft, Moro Hub, and others. Participants also took part in daily award ceremonies, raffle draws, and site tours.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are pleased to have concluded the second edition of ENOC Youth Week titled as “Youthaverse”, an invaluable yearly event that demonstrates our commitment to empowering youth who are critical to achieving a more sustainable future to accomplish the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. At ENOC Group, we take pride in our youth's activities that connect with the vision of the UAE's leadership to build a green environment to support long-term economic growth.”

This year’s edition, organised by the ENOC Youth Council, included seminars, discussions and workshops on diverse topics aligned with the National Agenda 2031 for Youth such as climate actions, youth national identity empowerment, the future of technology, and making a difference in the society.

Over 300 employees and 20 youth councils from different entities participated in the ENOC Youth Week, which took place at multiple locations such as the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek, the Etihad Museum, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and the Dubai Media Office.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

