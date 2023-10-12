Spread over the expansive halls of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar features an array of interactive booths and immersive experiences, set alongside an impressive display of the latest and most luxurious cars.

Qatar Tourism rounds up key stops to make at this exciting motor show, open until October 14.

Qatar Calendar booth

Qatar Calendar, the comprehensive monthly events guide curated by Qatar Tourism, is conveniently available within the exhibition halls of GIMS Qatar. At the Qatar Calendar booth, visitors are presented with the October events guide, offering valuable information on all events taking place throughout the country alongside GIMS Qatar. The guide includes essential details such as event timings and locations, providing visitors with a centralised resource for easy access to key information.

Snapchat x Visit Qatar

The Snapchat x Visit Qatar activation booth features an immersive augmented reality experience that give guests the opportunity to snap a shot while driving a sports car down Doha’s spectacular skyline. The booth will also showcase a live doodle artist that will transform the space, enabling guests to enjoy an interactive art installation.

"Formula 1 Mixed Reality" fan engagement

Visitors can delve into the immersive "Formula 1 Mixed Reality" fan engagement, a collaboration presented by Microsoft and Bravent which allows Formula 1 enthusiasts to visualise and interact with a model F1 car in 360 degrees. The experience includes driving the virtual car through a circuit to record their best lap time.

Qatar Airways Booth

Qatar Airways is participating with a distinctive pavilion characterised by luxury and sophistication, offering several interactive experiences for visitors to enjoy, such as:

F1® simulator

For thrill-seekers, the F1® simulator at the Qatar Airways booth provides an immersive experience, showcasing the synergy between motorsport and aviation.

QVerse

Beyond the F1® simulator lies the QVerse—an interactive screen guiding visitors through the Qatar Airways Business Class check-in journey, lounges, and Qatar Duty Free offerings at Hamad International Airport.

Qsuite Area

The Qatar Airways booth includes a Qsuite area displaying the award-winning business class seats.

GIMS Qatar 2023 is the region’s most prestigious and influential automotive show featuring 30 renowned automotive brands and has revealed 10+ world premieres and 20+ regional premieres. The exhibition, running until October 14, is open daily at the DECC from 14:00 – 22:00, and 10:00 – 22:00 on Saturdays. The event offers free entrance during weekdays and ticketed entrance, QAR 50, during weekends. Tickets, including those for free entry, are available on the Virgin Megastore website and are required for entry into the event.

