Cairo: In a remarkable collaboration with Endeavor Egypt, Endeavor Jordan successfully concluded the 8th edition of its flagship investor/entrepreneur networking event, ‘DealMakers.’ The event witnessed an outstanding turnout, boasting over 400 guests representing 26 nationalities from 11 countries. Among them were 120+ investors and angel investors, alongside a significant presence of 100+ entrepreneurs.

Building on the success of the previous regional edition in Riyadh in 2020, DealMakers took center stage in Cairo from January 15-16, 2024. The meticulously curated agenda commenced with a compelling keynote talk on "The Transformative Impact of Remote Work on Emerging Economies." The speaker was Tony Jamous, an Endeavor Entrepreneur and two-time unicorn founder, serving as the Founder of Oyster HR. Following this, a panel discussion on "Market Expansion Opportunities with Egypt as a Gateway to Africa" took place, moderated by Hisham El Khazindar, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Qalaa Holdings. The panel featured prominent figures such as Ahmad AlZaini (CEO & Co-Founder at Foodics), Amr Shady (CEO at Tribal Credit), Hossam Heiba (President of General Authority for Investment and Free Zones - GAFI), Marwan Kenawy (Co-Founder & CEO at Dsquares), and Sherine Shohdy (Head of Egypt & Coverage Director North Africa at British International Investment).

The event culminated with one-on-one speed networking sessions between investors and entrepreneurs. This unique opportunity allowed entrepreneurs to engage with investors, pitching their businesses during 10-minute sessions over the course of two hours.

This edition of DealMakers was held under Endeavor Jordan’s Scale-Up Roadmap for Growing Enterprises (SURGE) is a 3-year program co-funded by the European Union’s “Innovation for Enterprise Growth and Jobs” program “Innovate Jordan” and implemented by a consortium led by Endeavor Jordan and includes Oasis500 & BeyondCapital. Additional support came from GIZ Egypt, endorsing Endeavor Egypt’s scale-up program, XceleRise.

Dina Shawar, Managing Director of Endeavor Jordan, extended a warm welcome to the guests, expressing that "The Egyptian market is a beacon of potential for startups, offering a dynamic environment for growth and innovation. Positioned strategically as a gateway to Africa, Egypt unlocks avenues for regional and international startups to tap into a continent rich with opportunities, making it a pivotal hub for expansion and global connectivity.”

In his remarks, His Excellency Christian Berger, the EU Ambassador to Egypt, stated, “The EU is pleased to host promising entrepreneurs and eager investors at DealMakers in Cairo—a prime opportunity to secure private sector investment and propel businesses.”

Endeavor’s aims to catalyze sustainable, long-term economic growth and support the creation of employment opportunities in the local market by accelerating high-impact entrepreneurial companies that have a positive and tangible impact on society. It offers entrepreneurs support through its global network, access to an unrivaled mentorship network, as well as other tools that are essential to achieving entrepreneurial success.

About Endeavor:

Endeavor is leading the global high-impact entrepreneurship movement to catalyze long-term economic growth. Since 1997, Endeavor has been selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs around the world. Through the guidance that Endeavor offers, entrepreneurs can tangibly impact their communities, generate new job opportunities, bolster their countries’ national wealth, inspire others to innovate, and contribute to private sector development.

Endeavor launched its operations in Jordan in 2009, and is leading the way in supporting high-impact entrepreneurship. Today, Endeavor Jordan supports 38 Endeavor Entrepreneurs, representing 25 companies, from 8 different industries.

