Bin Shafar: We are capable of offering countries more efficient plans towards sustainable living

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, confirmed its ability to assist both Arab and other countries and governments, in achieving a sustainable future with standards that surpass global benchmarks by adopting environmentally friendly district cooling solutions.

This was affirmed during a panel discussion held at the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, in which H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar participated, addressing the importance of district cooling, ways to enhance energy efficiency, the challenges facing this vital industry, its current reality, and the opportunities that enrich its future. The Summit took place on October 3, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme "Empowering Global Action".

During the discussion, in the presence of prominent leaders from international district cooling industry, government representatives, international organizations, officials from various sectors, and environmental advocates worldwide, bin Shafar, the CEO of Empower and Board Member Emeritus of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) and Chairman of the Association of District Cooling Operators, Dubai, emphasized that we all recognize the catastrophic effects of climate change, which has become an imminent threat that requires urgent action through well-thought-out policies, plans, and working mechanisms.

Bin Shafar pointed out that the benefits of district cooling go beyond contributing effectively to building a sustainable future; its economic and social gains also play a significant role in creating an ideal environment for expanding the use of energy-saving systems.

Empower is well known in the district cooling industry for its commitment to addressing societal issues, particularly those related to environmental protection and climate change mitigation. It plays a prominent role in raising awareness about the dangers of global warming and its negative impact on humanity and the development journey of various countries. Empower also supports initiatives aligned with the international agenda and the UAE’s efforts to combat global warming and address climate change with great importance.