Sharjah, The third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is witnessing strong participation from leading perfume manufacturers, traders, and brands from the UAE and GCC markets, reinforcing its position as a premier international platform for the fragrance sector.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition will run until October 12. The GCC exhibitors’ stands have attracted thousands of visitors eager to explore an extensive selection of premium perfumes, fine oud, and incense.

Renowned perfume houses and leading Gulf-based retailers are competing alongside young innovators to introduce exclusive collections that blend heritage elements with modern design trends. The exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore an extensive range of high-end Emirati and Gulf perfumes, complemented by premium oud and heritage-inspired scents.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the strong participation recorded in the third edition, particularly from top-tier GCC fragrance producers, underscores the exhibition’s growing regional influence and its strategic role in driving sectoral growth.

“The participation of leading Gulf fragrance and oud brands enhances the exhibition’s competitive edge by combining heritage-inspired craftsmanship with innovation and modern aesthetics. This blend strengthens the event’s position as a comprehensive commercial platform catering to consumer preferences and professional buyers alike,” he added.

Among the key participants in the exhibition is Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, known as the “House of Oud, Anbar & perfumes”. The company is showcasing a distinguished range of ud and anbar-based fragrances that highlight the authenticity and craftsmanship behind its brand legacy.

Pavilion representative Omar Al Zayyat stated that the company’s participation underscores its commitment to industry collaboration and customer engagement. With exclusive offers and up to 50% discounts complemented by loyalty gifts, the brand aims to enhance customer retention and reaffirm its position as a benchmark of excellence in the oriental fragrance market.

Saudi-based Al Majed for Oud is leveraging its participation in the exhibition to reinforce its market presence and brand visibility across the Gulf region. The company is offering a 50% promotional discount to visitors as part of a strategic move to expand its reach across the UAE’s competitive fragrance market and strengthen appeal to its discerning consumer base.

Meanwhile, Kuwait-based Asateer Perfumes is positioning itself as a creative bridge between heritage and innovation through exclusive offers of 20%–50% discounts and a curated selection of signature fragrances. The company’s blend of oriental depth and modern French elegance reflects a strategy aimed at expanding its market reach and enhancing brand differentiation. By catering to both traditional and contemporary preferences, Asateer reinforces its competitive edge and brand adaptability in the evolving regional perfume industry.

The exhibition continues to welcome visitors daily until October 12, with opening hours from 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.