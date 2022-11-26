Early detection of cancer is one of the leading methods for prevention

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The second day of the 10th edition of the Emirates Oncology Conference – EOC 2022, continues to shed light on significant advancements in cancer research, education, and research in the field. The conference is hosted by the Abu Dhabi Health Services – SEHA, who is committed to providing the UAE with world-class health care and continuous medical education to keep the public informed and ensuring medical professionals stay updated in their respective field.

The second day of EOC included important sessions that touched on many subjects featuring internationally renowned speakers who delivered insightful lectures and visual presentations to keep the audience engaged. The subjects included Breast Cancer, Haematological Malignancies, Palliative Care, Lung Cancer, Radiation Oncology, and Neuro-Oncology.

EOC is the leading oncology platform in UAE for physicians, surgeons, researchers, healthcare providers and industry representatives to participate in and share ideas to build the future of cancer care in UAE.

Dr. Aftab Ahmed Bhatti, Consultant Urological Surgeon at Tawam Hospital, stated: “EOC has turned into the leading Oncology meetings in the region. It started out with 1200 delegates and new we expect to welcome more than 3,500 over the weekend. This conference is unique in that it involves all the disciplines across medical and surgical specialties. It allows people to share expertise in their own areas and expand it across and connect with other with different expertise.”

Various leading doctors, scientists, professors, students, and so many more experts in the field of cancer treatment and diagnosis have gathered in Abu Dhabi to collaborate in finding solutions to the many challenges they face by sharing the latest ground-breaking research and technology available today.

Prof. Hennie Botha, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, held an important session discussing the eradication of global cervical cancer through simple steps people can take at an early age. He stated: “I held a talk that spoke about the Global Cervical Cancer Eradication. The first and most important message is that vaccination is a relatively easy way of preventing this disastrous disease. It can be done successfully and should be encouraged by all young people around the world.”

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, which now amounts to around 10 million deaths per year. Millions are continued to be diagnosed with cancer yearly, and approximately 400,000 children develop new cancers every year as well[1].

Prof. Syed Hussain, Consultant in Medical Oncology at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, stated: “The landscape is changing in cancer. The cancer burden is increasing and will continue to increase over the next decade. We need to be able to improve on drug development to patients can get better treatment earlier. We also have many new techniques and technology developments that are advancing, but one of the major things we can do is to detect and prevent cancer earlier. If we detect cancers at an early stage, patients have up to an 80% survival over 5 years.”

Early detection of cancer has become an important topic over years as one of the leading methods for prevention. There are two main components of early detection of cancer, which are early diagnosis, or down staging, and proper screening. Early diagnosis focuses on detecting symptomatic patients as early as possible, while screening consists of testing healthy individuals to identify those having cancers before any symptoms appear.

The 10th edition Emirates Oncology Conference continues for one more day at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, where sessions will include topics on Paediatric Oncology, Genitourinary, Gastrointestinal, and Educational Sessions, which include Multidisciplinary Case-Based Discussions. EOC also include a Satellite Symposium where professionals exchange ideas on a wide range of topics within Oncology.

For details on EOC 2022, please visit: https://emiratesoncology.ae/

