Dubai, UAE: On World Energy Day 2024, the Emirates Energy Award (EEA) underscores the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing renewable and clean energy, while promoting environmental sustainability. This occasion presents an opportunity to highlight the significance of the award in driving the transition to sustainable energy sources locally, regionally and globally.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award, emphasised the importance of unified global efforts to accelerate the shift towards clean energy.

“World Energy Day is an ideal occasion to reaffirm our continued dedication to increasing the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix. The transition to clean energy is a top priority in ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come, by protecting our natural resources,” said Al Tayer.

“The UAE is fast-tracking the shift to sustainable energy through pioneering initiatives and projects. A key project in this endeavour is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park utilising photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies. This project exemplifies the efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emission Strategy 2050,” Al Tayer added.

HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award, highlighted the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders in the energy sector.

“It is vital to join forces in developing policies and frameworks that support sustainable development and expedite the transition to clean energy sources and a green economy. The Emirates Energy Award is a testament to our commitment to this goal, recognising innovations and projects that contribute to energy sustainability,” said Al Muhairbi.

The Emirates Energy Award acknowledges projects offering innovative solutions in the energy sector, raising public awareness of the importance of sustainability and encouraging the adoption of clean energy practices. It also reinforces the UAE’s dedication to fostering a culture of sustainability and clean energy on a local, regional and global scale.