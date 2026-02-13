Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Medical Association (EMA) on the sidelines of the World Health Expo (WHX 2026), to strengthen institutional partnership, exchang expertise and support the UAE’s healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The agreement was signed by Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and Sheikha Dr. Noura Khalid Saqer Sultan Al Qassimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association, in the presence of several officials and experts from both sides.

The agreement outlines several key areas of cooperation, including collaboration in providing scientific and practical input on policies and standards related to research and development; joint efforts in monitoring, evaluating and attracting promising medical innovations and advanced technologies.

Other areas of cooperation include coordinating conferences, workshops and sector-related events; and providing scientific and technical opinions to support regulatory evaluation and review processes for medical products in line with the highest international standards.

Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi noted that the partnership will help mobilise national medical expertise to support sector development and consolidate the UAE’s position as a global leader in the healthcare sector.

Al Kaabi noted that collaboration between the Establishment and the Emirates Medical Association demonstrates a shared commitment to harnessing specialised national competencies in building an integrated and agile healthcare system that keeps pace with the latest scientific and technological developments.

The partnership, she added, will also accelrate efforts to reinforce the UAE’s role as a sustainable regional and global hub in healthcare, while enhancing service development and sector readiness to ensure a comprehensive, integrated and high-quality health system.

For her part, Sheikha Dr. Noura Khalid Al Qasimi stated that the cooperation agreement with the Emirates Drug Establishment will reinforce the Association’s role in developing the healthcare ecosystem, empowering national professionals and strengthening integration among health entities to build an advanced and sustainable health system in the UAE.

She added that the agreement will also support medical innovation and enhance the quality of healthcare services, further consolidating the UAE’s regional and global position in the health sector.

The agreement falls under the Emirates Drug Establishment’s efforts to build strategic partnerships across the healthcare sector, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced pharmaceutical industries and future health technologies.