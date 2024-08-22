Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emirates Development Bank ("EDB" or "the Bank"), the key financial engine of economic development and industrial advancement in the UAE, has launched the Students Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, a pioneering initiative designed to empower young Emiratis for successful entrepreneurial journeys within the Bank’s five priority sectors. This exclusive program, targeting UAE national students aged 16-21, aims to inspire and equip youth with essential entrepreneurial skills crucial for their future success.

This program underscores EDB's commitment to fostering a robust entrepreneurial culture in the UAE, while developing a skilled Emirati workforce capable of driving the UAE's economic growth.

"The Students Entrepreneurship Bootcamp reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs through quality training, fostering local talent, and promoting innovation," said Shaker Zainal, Chief Business Officer of Emirates Development Bank. "As the UAE’s development bank, we do more than just provide financing; we aim to create a supportive environment where young Emiratis can develop their skills and thrive in a changing business landscape. We truly believe that empowering our youth is a pillar of sustainable economic growth; we count on their innovative ideas and talents for shaping the future of our economy."

The four-day bootcamp, running from August 19-22, 2024, is designed to ignite creativity and equip students with the entrepreneurial skills and mindset needed to launch successful ventures, ultimately contributing to the sustainable growth of the UAE economy. Participants will engage in training workshops conducted by the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), which will guide them in transforming their business ideas into viable opportunities. These workshops cover the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and include skill development in market research, strategic planning, branding, financial planning, problem-solving, and effective pitching and communication.

The bootcamp also emphasizes mentorship sessions to build confidence in starting a business, offering insights and lessons learned from subject matter experts and successful UAE-based entrepreneurs. Participants will gain valuable perspectives on accelerator programs such as Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center “Sheraa”, Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund & Accelerator “MBRIF”, and Intelak Hub, as well as insights into government initiatives that support young students aspiring to start businesses in the UAE. Guest speakers include Akram Amir, Founder & CEO of Augmented Reality Engineering; Ahmad Al Falasi, Founder & CEO of Transpright; Maryam Al Mansoori, Founder & General Manager of Rebound Plastic; and Marwan Alserkal, from the UAE’s AI Office.

Additionally, the bootcamp includes a field visit to a leading food manufacturing company. During the visit, senior executives and their team will guide participants on a factory tour. Participants will explore robotics, learn about factory operations, and gain insights into supply chain management.

EDB provides innovative financing solutions for businesses of all sizes, focusing on financial inclusion and SME empowerment with long-term capital, trade finance, and credit guarantees, The Bank also offers non-financial services like financial literacy and business advisory, fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem for economic success.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

