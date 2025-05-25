Abu Dhabi: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE), in collaboration with the National Institute of Education (NIE), Singapore, and with the support of the UAE Embassy, held a high-level symposium in Singapore titled Reimagining the Future of Teaching & Learning in the Age of AI: Values-Driven Human Flourishing, highlighting the growing cooperation between the UAE and Singapore in future-focused education.

The event brought together senior policymakers, academics, and researchers to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in education. The symposium explored key questions shaping the future of learning, including the evolving role of educators in the AI era and the design of education systems that prioritise student growth, equity, ethics, and professional excellence.

In his welcome address, His Excellency Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE’s Ambassador to Singapore, highlighted the longstanding relations between the two countries and their cooperation and strategic partnerships across multiple sectors, including education.

Reflecting on the UAE’s forward-looking approach, His Excellency noted: “Just a few weeks ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, announced that starting next academic year, AI will be a subject in all stages of government schools in our country. This vision underlines our leadership’s commitment to future-readiness and the development of human capital.”

He pointed out that the UAE’s aim is not merely to adopt new tools, but to fundamentally rethink education itself.

His Excellency said: “AI presents us with powerful opportunities to personalise learning, assist teachers and expand access. At the same time, it brings complex questions around ethics, data privacy, and digital wellbeing. These are not challenges one nation can solve alone - they require global collaboration. And that is where the UAE-Singapore partnership shines.”

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, highlighted in her opening remarks the significance of the symposium in advancing ECAE’s mission to serve as a bridge between educational policy, research, and innovation.

She said: “This gathering reflects a shared commitment to shaping education systems that are technologically advanced and deeply human. At ECAE, we believe that global collaboration is essential to creating meaningful, scalable change, and our partnership with NIE is a powerful example of what can be achieved when values and vision align.”

A panel discussion brought together leading educators and academics, including Prof. Low Ee Ling, Dean, Academic & Faculty Affairs and President’s Chair in Education at NIE; Associate Professor Dr. Seng Chee Tan, Associate Dean, Professional & Leadership Development at NIE; Prof. David Pedder, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic at ECAE; and Prof. Shaljan Areepattamannil, Director, Office of Research at ECAE.

Prof. Low said: “As AI transforms education, teacher education remains grounded in what truly matters. We stay values-anchored, student-centered, evidence-informed, and future-focused — principles that guide teachers to lead with heart, purpose, and professionalism. While AI can enhance how we teach, it cannot replace the human connection at the core of great teaching. These enduring anchors ensure that, beyond AI, teacher education continues to shape educators who are grounded, well prepared, and ready to thrive in an uncertain future.”

Dr. Seng explored how AI is reshaping the very foundations of pedagogy and advocated for learning designs that preserve human insight and creativity.

He pointed out how the rise of generative AI is challenging us to rethink the way we teach and learn.

He said: “Using the framework of learning from, with, about, and beyond AI, it emphasises that while AI can reshape education, enduring pedagogical principles must guide our journey, and holistic design considerations should be applied.

“Especially in learning with AI, we must develop approaches that are timeless, rooted in human agency, insight, meaningful interaction, and knowledge creation capacity.”

Prof. Pedder discussed the critical threshold where digital tools and AI genuinely enhance learning, while still nurturing the cognitive, emotional, and social growth essential to education.

He said: “The potential of AI to augment cognition, promote dialogue, expand access and equity, and inspire creativity and curiosity is immense,” adding that this perspective is reflected in ECAE’s National Competency Framework, developed in collaboration with the UAE’s Ministry of Education.

“By embedding AI as a cross-programmatic theme in its academic offerings, ECAE ensures that future educators engage with emerging technologies in an informed and ethical way.

“This strategy prepares educators to create inclusive, learner-centered environments equipped for the challenges of a rapidly evolving educational landscape.”

Prof. Areepattamannil explained how natural language and predictive models can track student engagement, achievement, and well-being in real time to support informed decisions on interventions, budgets, and curricula.

“It highlights the importance of equity safeguards like bias audits, privacy, and transparency,” he said, emphasising the need for ongoing impact evaluation that upholds human judgment and inclusive values in education systems.

The symposium concluded with a speech by Prof. Woon Chia, Director of NIE, who highlighted the strength of the strategic partnership with the UAE in education.

She emphasised how this collaboration supports the global shift towards agile, innovative and AI-driven education systems that are more inclusive and integrated. She also stressed the importance of increased joint efforts in policymaking and strategy development to keep pace with the rapidly evolving educational landscape.

The event came on the heels of a strategic agreement between ECAE and NIE last year under the second phase of the ECAE-initiated Strategic Framework for Educational Excellence, aimed at advancing the UAE’s educational sector by preparing educators as global leaders grounded in Emirati values and the nation’s unique educational priorities.

Through quality programmes, innovative research, and strategic partnerships, the framework emphasises the development of future-ready educators capable of implementing forward-thinking teaching methods and contributing to local and international educational standards.​​​​​