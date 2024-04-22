Popular K-pop idol groups, OH MY GIRL and KARD, will be at Dubai’s The Agenda for a K-POP concert and to take part in fan meetups and autograph signing, live audience dress rehearsals, and more

Beyond the stage activities also available such as pop-up booths offering a taste of Seoul's lifestyle, with a lucky draw for a chance to win a round-trip flight from Dubai to Seoul

1,500 free tickets to be distributed on April 22nd (MON) via the website of the event’s official ticketing platform, Platinumlist.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization are hosting a special event, ‘Seoul My Soul in Dubai’, on May 6th and 7th in Dubai to showcase the charms of Seoul. The event aims to highlight the vibrant Seoul lifestyle and its soulful essence. The organizers have prepared a diverse program featuring a K-POP concert and fan appreciation events with K-POP artists OH MY GIRL and KARD, along with K-POP cover dance performances, a brand showcase of Seoul, a lucky draw event, and much more.

At 16:00 on day 1, and 14:00 on day 2 the venue will open Seoul-style pop-up booths, offering visitors an immersive experience of Seoul's festival scene. From beauty and wellness to the Hallyu phenomenon, K-food, and more, the experience space will be filled with interactive content and items that reflect Seoul's unique lifestyle.

In the Beauty Seoul Zone, visitors can immerse themselves in the full Seoulite festivalgoer experience. They'll have the opportunity to be glammed up by K-Beauty makeup artists and personally decorate light sticks and bracelets — must-haves for any festival — to take home afterward.

At the Seoul Picnic Zone, a media art wall and ASMR zone will transport you through Seoul's four seasons, creating a unique sensory experience. Capture your unforgettable moment in one of the mini photo studios in the Hallyu Zone, where you can choose from multiple background options such as K-POP music video style.

Additionally, a Medical Zone will offer skincare consultations for those interested in beauty treatments. The K-Food Zone will showcase the latest drinks and snacks trending in Seoul, while the Brand Zone will feature newly launched 'Seoul My Soul' official Goods.

The main event will kick off with thrilling performances by renowned K-pop cover dance teams from the UAE, setting the stage for an electrifying dive into the dynamic world of K-pop. Following this, the Seoul City Brand Showcase will feature talented drawing artists from Seoul, offering immersive art experiences showcasing the city’s must-visit hotspots and foodie stops. Participants will also have the chance to win round-trip airline tickets from Dubai to Seoul and hotel vouchers through a lucky draw, offering them the exciting opportunity to experience Seoul firsthand.

The highlight of the program is the K-pop concerts, featuring the popular idol group OH MY GIRL on May 6th (Monday) and KARD on May 7th (Tuesday). These performances will be complemented by live audience dress rehearsals, meet-and-greets, and other fan-centric activities, culminating in an unforgettable event finale.

Tickets for this unforgettable experience are free of charge and will be available starting April 22nd (Monday) from 12:00 PM on the official ticketing platform, Platinumlist. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 1,500 people.

WHERE To Book Your Ticket: Ticketing platform ticket-booking page URL

WHEN To Book Your Ticket: 12PM, April 22nd (MON), 2024~

INQUIRIES: seoulmysoul2024@gmail.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION

Jihyeon Song

seoulmysoul2024@gmail.com