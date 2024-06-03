Elm, a leading digital solutions provider, successfully concluded its participation at GITEX Africa 2024, which was held in Marrakesh from May 29 to 31, 2024. The event was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, in collaboration with the Agency for Digital Development (ADD) of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The event provided an ideal platform for showcasing the company’s latest initiatives, innovations, and strategic programs. It further facilitated valuable networking between companies, business communities, and stakeholders in digital innovation and solutions, leading to the development of partnerships and cooperation with several key players across Africa.

Elm’s pavilion attracted significant interest from visitors and individuals in the digital services and innovations sector. At the event, Elm showcased a diverse range of innovative digital offerings and products, spanning sectors such as the justice system, digital archiving, medical ecosystem, numeric identifiers, logistics system, automotive industry, smart cities and port administration. These solutions play a vital role in advancing comprehensive digital transformation across various sectors, thereby promoting economic development and enhancing service quality.

Elm also signed several MoUs during the event, the most notable of which is with Sénégal Numérique. This MoU was signed to create and operate a digital archiving centre, seek financial partners to fund the project and develop the IT infrastructure to benefit government agencies in Senegal. Elm also inked an MoU with Numeryx Technologies, a French company with expertise in implementing and developing business solutions, to enhance business opportunities and leverage both the companies’ expertise in the European and African markets, along with the local market in Saudi Arabia.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the Official Spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, said: “We are proud of our successful participation at GITEX Africa 2024, which aligned closely with our dedication to advancing digital transformation. We aim to enhance service efficiency and reliability while leveraging our capabilities and innovations to foster a smart lifestyle that meets the demands of the digital era. At Elm, we look forward to expanding internationally, especially in Africa, through our wide array of solutions and technologies. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the event organisers, as well as our warmest appreciation to all visitors and participants who have contributed to the success of this event, which provided an exceptional platform to showcase our innovative digital solutions. We also forged connections and established strategic partnerships with leading companies and global institutions. This opportunity further bolstered our international footprint and facilitated the expansion of our services into new markets.”

GITEX Africa 2024, one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to technology and startups in Africa, featured numerous lectures and sessions highlighting the latest advancements in cybersecurity, digital finance, AI, sustainability, entrepreneurship and investments. By welcoming numerous regional and global entities, the event provided a platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technological solutions from leading companies.

For over three decades, Elm has been committed to fostering innovation and embracing advanced technologies to enhance the lives of individuals and drive business growth across diverse sectors. It further seeks to position itself as the leading digital enabler in the region and the first to provide integrated customer experience through bespoke solutions, including platforms, products, digital project implementation and business attribution solutions. Additionally, Elm offers supporting consulting services in digital fields and related businesses to support its clients’ digital transformation journeys.

Elm is a leading digital partner for a wide range of institutional and individual clients, driving transformation across private and public sectors. Guided by a vision centred on establishing a knowledge society aligned with the demands of the digital era, Elm has garnered the trust of over 30 million active users and has a clientele of over 700,000 commercial entities within the private sector.

Moreover, Elm prioritises localising information technology and providing flexible and integrated business models. Managing over 50 brands and 170 projects, the company facilitates approximately two billion transactions annually across diverse sectors.

-End-

