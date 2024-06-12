Sharjah: The fourth edition of Eid al-Adha Shopping Exhibition kicked off today, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, offering massive discounts and special promotions on a wide range of items and products.

Running until June 23rd, the event features an extensive list of top retail chains, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to enjoy some excellent bargain deals and special prices on some of the top and renowned local and international brands.

The event was inaugurated by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah. The opening ceremony was attended by H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Sultan Shataf, the Commercial Director at Expo Sharjah, and Marwan Al Mashghouni, Director of Government Relations at the Centre.

Following the inauguration, attendees toured the exhibition’s pavilions, where they explored a wide range of products, including clothing and household essentials, that are offered to shoppers at competitive prices during the Eid season.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais underscored the importance of promotional trade exhibitions during holiday seasons as pivotal strategic tools for fostering economic growth and sustainable development in the emirate of Sharjah.

He noted that Eid Al-Adha Shopping Exhibition in particular holds considerable significance; as it caters to the needs of both the commercial sector and consumers, augmenting the lineup of exhibitions hosted by Expo Sharjah with the aim to catalyze growth and bolster the UAE’s economy.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa affirmed that the convergence of this year's Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair with the vibrant summer shopping season adds greater momentum to the event, making it an ideal destination for Eid deal hunters, essential and gift shoppers, and those seeking to bask in the festive ambiance it offers.

Expo Centre Sharjah remains committed to transforming each commercial exhibition it hosts into a compelling shopping and entertainment hub, delivering added value to exhibitors and enhancing their sales figures.

Eid al-Adha Shopping Exhibition 2024 welcomes visitors daily from 11 AM to 11 PM, and on Fridays from 3 PM to midnight.

Standing out as one of the major seasonal exhibitions in Sharjah, the exhibition attracts a significant crowd of visitors, successfully merging promotional deals on diverse products with offerings from top local and international brands, including contemporary fashion, handbags, luxury perfumes, and cosmetics.

