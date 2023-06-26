Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties announced that Eid al-Adha prayers will be held at the historic Eid Prayer Ground in Msheireb Downtown Doha, welcoming worshippers from around Qatar on the first day of Eid. The prayer will take place on June 28, the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Msheireb’s Eid Prayer Ground is a prominent cultural and religious landmark of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Msheireb Properties restored the space to preserve Qatar’s heritage and a piece of history dating back to the founding of Doha.

“Msheireb Properties wishes everyone a happy Eid Al Adha. We look forward to welcoming everyone for Eid Al Adha Prayer and are eager to engage with the community during this blessed time”, said Ali Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of Msheireb Properties.

Msheireb Downtown Doha can be accessed via the metro, and there are ample parking spaces available for those driving into the district. Worshippers are welcome to enjoy the rest of their day at Msheireb with a vast array of food and beverage locations.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.