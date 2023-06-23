United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, is welcoming 40 UAE National high school and university students for work experience this summer, strengthening their career prospects and encouraging the pursuit of opportunities in the UAE’s growing industrial economy.

EGA’s Summer Training Programme is now in its 21st year. The programme aims to give UAE students, particularly of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, their first experience of working in industry.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: ”Achievement of the UAE’s industrial growth strategy, Operation 300bn, requires more young people to choose careers in STEM fields. Our Summer Training Programme is a great opportunity for young UAE Nationals to get their first experience in an industrial company. I look forward to welcoming this year’s cohort to EGA, and to seeing many of them later choosing careers in UAE industry.”

The Summer Training programme is just part of EGA’s drive to develop young talent in the UAE. EGA has sponsored more than 500 students through their university studies since 2001, and currently has 80 graduate trainees working at the company.

EGA also runs National Training Programmes for high school leavers, for development into technical roles. More than 5,000 UAE Nationals have graduated from these programmes since they were first established in 1982, with many then having long and successful careers with EGA.

EGA recruited more than 220 UAE Nationals last year, including 100 women. The average age of EGA’s 2022 UAE National intake was 23 years old.

EGA also runs outreach programmes to inspire youth interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics which reached more than 6,000 students in 2022. These programmes include ‘Engineer the Future’, EGA’s Ambassador Programme, and the Al Robot competition for university engineering students.