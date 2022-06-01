Two Strategic partnership agreements were signed with Emirates Health Services (EHS) and The Kurdistan Agency for Normalization



DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - African Media Agency: - EFQM concluded the first edition of its Middle East Summit “ACHIEVING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE FOR THE MIDDLE EAST THROUGH TRANSFORMATION." at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Dubai, where Transformation and Excellence Business Leaders shared their vision and experiences with the presence of esteemed partners, VIPs, business leaders, media and influencers.

On this occasion, EFQM also signed two partnership agreements with prestigious organizations. The first agreement was signed with Emirate Health Services (EHS) to establish an Excellence and Quality Award for Healthcare Providers and a program for leadership development to enhance the performance of the healthcare sector in Dubai. The second agreement was with the Kurdistan Agency for Normalization to set up the agency as a partner to deliver EFQM courses in the Kurdish language. The Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia signed a Diamond Membership agreement with EFQM to support the ministry in its journey toward excellence.



The summit promenaded different panels and keynote speakers featuring thought-provoking presentations such as Innovation, Sustainability, and Transformation by renowned personalities and entities such as HE Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dr Paul Little, EFQM Board Chairman, Dr Nader Sabry, CEO of timeZ5 Global Inc., and Mr Russell Longmuir, EFQM Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Isra'a Mobideen, EFQM Middle East Regional Director, Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Government Excellence Program, King Abdullah II Center for Excellence, Club Excelencia, Ministry of Interior Bahrain, Orange Jordan, Public Works Authority in Qatar, Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, Telecommunications, and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and many more, from across the region and beyond.



His Excellency Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, commented “We would like to thank EFQM for supporting excellence in the Middle East and worldwide, and for organizing this important event. Since its inception in 1957, Abu Dhabi Police has been keen to support and comply with government directions to achieve a global leading position for the UAE. Through establishing a clear purpose, understanding our ecosystem, exploring future Global trends, employing advanced analytical tools, and adopting agile approaches, we have been able to enhance Abu Dhabi Global position by becoming the safest city in the world for the past 6 years. We will continue to support the prosperity and quality of life of our nation and strengthen our partnerships in the pursuit of excellence”.



Mr. Motaz Al-Mashouk VP, Engineering Services at Aramco said: “Excellence is one of Aramco’s driving corporate values, enabling the company to achieve the best possible results when tackling new challenges. The company will continue its excellence journey to drive performance and fulfill our strategic intent of becoming the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals company.”



Isra'a Mobideen, EFQM Middle East Regional Director, highlighted “The summit was a great opportunity to hear from best-in-class pioneering organizations as they shared insights about their transformation journey and showcased best practices for others to learn from. It was great to hear how central EFQM’s Training and methods had become to driving performance improvement, excellence, sustainable transformation, and assisting Middle East organizations to manage the challenges ahead”. We thank our members, partners and sponsors for their support, and we are looking to welcome them again at the EFQM Forum taking place in Lyon- FRANCE on the 27-28th of October 2022.

About EFQM:

EFQM is a not-for-profit membership foundation founded in October 1989, based in Brussels with Global reach. EFQM's purpose is to build a better future for people, communities, and for organizations themselves. EFQM is the custodian of the EFQM Model, a non-prescriptive framework that can be used to gain a holistic view of any organization regardless of size, sector, or maturity. Over the past 30 years, the EFQM Model has provided a blueprint for organizations across and beyond Europe to develop a culture of improvement and innovation.



For more info pls visit the event website https://efqm.org/



