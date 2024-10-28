Dubai — Responding to the urgent need for sustainable packaging solutions, the Emirates Environmental Group held its 5th and final panel discussion for the year 2024 on the historic day of 24.10.24 at the Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai.

This interesting and thought-provoking panel discussion, titled "Packaging Innovation: Influence on Environment & Health," highlighted the pressing need for action in this critical area.

In today's rapidly evolving world, the urgent demand for cost-effective and socially acceptable packaging materials is profoundly impacting the environment and living organisms, necessitating immediate action.

This panel discussion aimed to spotlight the impact of packaging in modern-day society, parallel to the challenges and opportunities it presents and its influence on the environment and health of all living beings.

The event was graced by the presence and active participation by EEG Members, and drew officials from both the government and private sectors as well as academia; both faculty and students.

In her opening speech during the panel discussion, Ms. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, pointed out to the necessity of confronting the reality, that our choices in packaging have a profound impact on everything that exists in this world.

"Our choices in packaging have profound implications for both our planet and our health. The innovations we pursue in this sector can either be a beacon of hope or a source of further harm. Together, we will uncover the pathways to a future where packaging innovation serves as a cornerstone of sustainability rather than a barrier. "- Ms. Habiba Al Marashi.

The stage was shared by a diverse array of experts from various sectors, each bringing their unique perspective to the complexities of packaging and its implications. The audience consisting of private and public sector representatives and industry professionals, policymakers, and the general public joined in the interactive Q&A session to foster critical discussion on the challenges and opportunities in the packaging industry.

The discussion was enriched by the participation of expert matter speakers, Dr. Iman Ibrahim, Dr. Salam Al Sharif, Mr. Omar Jaber, and Mr. Miguel Garat each bringing their unique insights to the table.

The objectives of the discussion included understanding the impact of packaging on the environment, discussing breakthroughs in the industry focusing on environmental sustainability and social wellbeing, exploring the role of packaging in broader sustainability goals, and assessing its impact on human health. Another key dialogue area was how packaging production is harming or destroying ecosystems.

Dr. Iman Ibrahim emphasised that the biggest issue is designing flexible, adaptable, biodegradable packaging suitable for food. She shared that 47% of plastic waste comes from packaging, and in 2024 the UAE market spent 700 Millions US dollars on the packaging sector.

“The time to act is now, more than ever before. The packaging industry has proven that they have more opportunities to transform how we interact with the products and the environment at the same time through innovative designs. This is a must to be considered, through collaboration and education we can ensure that the packaging industry becomes one of the leading in the sustainability industry,” she shared.

Dr. Salam Al Sharif shared that, "It's not something we can start only at the corporate or professional level; it must begin at the household level with each of us. We need to take the initiative to educate our families and dependents on the importance of aluminium recyclability and innovative packaging solutions that do not harm the environment or our health."

Mr. Miguel Garat, expressed the great importance of transforming recycled plastic into modular building solutions that allow for mass manufacturing. He also brought attention to the importance of using all kinds of plastics, including those that would otherwise be thrown into landfills or burned.

Under the visionary guidance of Mr. Oman Jaber, another distinguished speaker at the event, CANPACK Middle East continues to pioneer sustainable packaging, ensuring everyone can contributes to a greener future. He highlighted that "We cannot accomplish anything alone. That's why we are here—to learn and to seek expertise from distant stakeholders. Everyone's collective efforts is essential”.

The panel examined the industry's transformative potential, innovative designs currently in development, and emerging policies addressing the industry holistically. lt critically evaluated the packaging industry's pivotal role in addressing broader sustainability goals and fostered critical discussion of its challenges, opportunities, and misconceptions.

Key questions addressed in the discussion included the current contribution of the packaging industry to global emissions, the use of AI and technology in innovating packaging designs, the economic implications of the packaging industry, the challenges the industry faces in terms of sustainable development, and the role of governments, businesses, and the construction industry in fostering the widespread global adoption of sustainable packaging materials.

The panel discussion also addressed several Sustainable Development Goals, including Zero Hunger, Good Health & Well-being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, and Partnerships for the Goals.

The session concluded with a dynamic, interactive Q&A, fostering critical and challenging discussion. EEG wrapped up 2024 with 5 very engaging panel discussions addressing critical challenges such as sustainable packaging, climate fund transparency, economic and social instability, the impacts of indeterminably rising buildings on sustainability, and the vision for the Year of Sustainability 2024.

These discussions added to EEG's rich history of knowledge-sharing, bringing the total number of panel discussions conducted to 215 sessions since the inception of this platform in 1992. These year-round sessions were moderated by the EEG Co-Founder & Chairperson and organised in association with the Arabia CSR Network, supported by the Emirates Green Building Council, the Clean Energy Business Council and the Swiss Business Council.