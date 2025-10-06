The panel titled ‘How Women Are Redefining Leadership in Hospitality’ highlighted the growing role of women in the UAE’s hospitality sector, where women's workforce participation in the UAE has reached over 34%.

While women make up 51% of the global hospitality workforce, they continue to face significant barriers to advancement, with representation at the top as low as 7%.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches held its inaugural women in leadership panel discussion, “How Women Are Redefining Leadership in Hospitality,” hosted by Georgette Davey, Managing Director of the Academy, and moderated by Amal Harb, Marketing Advisor and Vice Chair Marketing Advisory Board HSMAI.

The event brought together leading female executives to share their journeys, challenges, and vision for the future of the sector. Despite making up 51% of the global hospitality workforce, women remain underrepresented in leadership, holding as few as 7% of top executive roles and earning nearly 15% less than men in similar positions. In the UAE, progress is visible, with women’s workforce participation rising to 34.6%, yet the path to leadership remains a challenge that this panel aimed to address.

Informing that her company has around 20% female workforce out of the total 3,900 employees, Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO, Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, reflected on how women leaders are shaping experiences rooted in Emirati culture, saying: “This country is our culture; weaving this as part of our authenticity into modern hospitality is where we create experiences for our guests and really impact how we deliver our message and story. As women, our resilience and empathy enable us to deliver such messages authentically to our guests. I have witnessed that people remember amazing experiences and that is what we must provide, and at Erth we help them truly live the culture and Emirati hospitality.”

Reflecting on growing opportunity to advance gender parity in leadership and role of educational institutions in closing the leadership gap for women in hospitality, Georgette Davey, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, said, “A couple of decades ago, women students starting their educational journeys in hospitality often questioned their potential to reach roles like GM. Today, that's not the case. Educational establishments need to build programs to drive progress forward; we need to think of mentorship programs, leadership programs with the current women leaders to guide the future leaders.”

Speaking on academic institution’s role in embedding values like inclusivity, innovation, and resilience in future leaders, Fabienne Mathis, Director of Hospitality UAE, Jetex, said, “It's about the skill set we bring, not just within the classroom; it's crucial to develop multiple skill sets and nurture soft skills. At Jetex, we handle UHNIs and celebrities with high expectations regarding services being provided, and that is where women have an upper hand; thus, we have strong female leaders who are a part of around 39% of female workforce in the team. We have also hired female drivers, a field that is generally dominated by males.”

Amal Salah Al Barout, Senior Sales Director, Miral Destinations, highlighted resilience in commercial leadership: “Sales remain particularly challenging, as women are often underestimated—seen as simply carrying a suitcase without bringing real value onboard. Yet selling experiences and memories, especially when promoting a destination, is far from easy. Women bring a distinctive perspective to this process: while many of my mentors were men, I have shaped my own approach by adding the unique touch of a woman. In commercial strategies, women consistently consider both what clients want and what they truly need, creating connections rooted in emotion. As sales leaders, we transform those connections into lasting memories, which is ultimately the essence of our industry.”

Confidence-building is another key aspect—women need assurance that there are future roles and careers they can grow into. “At the Academy, this is reflected in how the Emirati Hospitality Identity is embedded in our curriculum and experiences, shaping our students’ leadership approach and preparing them to represent these values globally during internships and throughout their careers, but also in the makeup of our community: women represent 60% of our student body and 62.5% of our staff, with more than half (55%) holding leadership positions. Educational establishments play a key role by developing the right programs that not only focus on core hospitality skills but also on leadership, problem-solving, public speaking, and boardroom etiquette,” shared Georgette Davey.

Key themes that emerged from the discussion included the role of education and mentorship in closing the leadership gap, the need for confidence-building and skills development to empower future women leaders, and the unique strengths women bring to hospitality leadership, including resilience, empathy, and cultural authenticity. The panellists reflected on the unique contributions of women leaders in shaping hospitality, while addressing the structural and cultural barriers that remain.

The landmark panel marks the beginning of a series of initiatives at the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches aimed at advancing gender parity in leadership. By fostering mentorship, inclusivity, and innovation, the Academy is committed to preparing the next generation of women leaders who will shape the future of hospitality in the UAE and beyond.

