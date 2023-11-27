Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, will amplify its presence in Egypt and North Africa by marking its second participation in the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2023), the largest biennial defence and security exhibition in North Africa, held in Cairo, Egypt.

Over the course of the four-day event, which runs from 4 – 7 December, EDGE will exhibit a range of high technology solutions tailored to the region’s evolving security requirements. The EDGE exhibition will include high-performance small arms, precision smart weapons, modern autonomous systems, advanced naval vessels, and electronic warfare (EW) solutions.

EDGE’s presence at the exhibition is aimed at offering cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions that have been developed with the end-user’s requirements and operational environment in mind. North Africa is an important market for the group, presenting unique and rapidly changing security requirements.

Under the land domain, EDGE will display its versatile pistols, compact sub-machine guns, highly reliable assault rifles and sniper rifles, as well as small to large calibre ammunition.

In the autonomous systems domain, EDGE will display several tactical unmanned aerial vehicles. Smart weapons on display will include short-to long-range precision-guided munitions, and a diverse range of loitering munitions.

Under the sea domain, EDGE will showcase a range of modern naval vessels, designed to meet maritime security challenges faced by the region. Additionally, advanced electronic warfare solutions will be on show, such as a counter drone system and cellular interception solution.

Held at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, Cairo, the event enables EDGE to fortify its relationships with military personnel, government officials, and leading defence companies, as well as bolster efforts to develop further industry partnerships in the important North Africa region.

Attendees of EDEX 2023 can visit EDGE and its entities at the UAE pavilion, hall 3, stand A30 and A50.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

