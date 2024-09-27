Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a Letter of Intent with the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence at the Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX) in Baku, being held from 24 to 26 September. The collaboration will support the country’s industrial growth, national capabilities, and self-sufficiency in critical defence domains.

Under the LoI, EDGE and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence will establish a collaboration on smart weapons systems production and integration. The LoI underscores EDGE’s commitment to offering world class solutions for the region’s dynamic operational environment and to address Azerbaijan’s specific mission requirements.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

