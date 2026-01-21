Yasmin Bahgat, Head of Export Finance and Acting Director of Trade Credit Insurance at Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), highlighted the expanding influence of women across the MENA region’s corporate landscape, citing their growing representation in leadership roles, increased participation in decision-making, and tangible impact on driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘From Inclusion to Influence: Women Driving Corporate Transformation in MENA,’ at 2026 BAFT MENA Forum, Yasmin Bahgat emphasised that this shift reflects a broader regional ambition to build future-ready, inclusive, and resilient economies, where leadership is defined by capability, perspective, and long-term value creation.

She added that this progress aligns closely with ECI’s sustainability mandate, particularly as women globally continue to lead climate action, community development, and social innovation initiatives. Highlighting ECI’s role within the Net-Zero Export Credit Agencies Alliance, Ms Bahgat reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting climate-resilient, future-proof trade ecosystems.

The session also discussed the UAE as a leading model for embedding inclusion and gender balance into national development, supported by visionary leadership that places women’s empowerment at the heart of nation-building. This commitment is reflected in policy, representation, and expanded opportunities across key sectors, including finance, trade, and economic leadership, notably through initiatives such as the ‘Mother of the Nation’s 50:50 Vision’, aimed at advancing women into leadership roles.

Organised by ‘Bankers Association for Finance and Trade’ (BAFT), the 2026 BAFT MENA Forum convened senior banking and trade finance leaders to explore how technology, shifting global dynamics, and institutional transformation are reshaping transaction banking across the region. Held under the theme ‘Tech, Tides, and Transformation,’ the Forum examined the convergence of digital innovation, evolving trade corridors, and ESG-driven governance, with the Women in Transaction Banking Briefing serving as a key platform to spotlight leadership, inclusion, and transformation as strategic drivers of the region’s evolving financial ecosystem.