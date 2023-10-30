A monthly forum for discussing best international practices and research in education

Dr. May Al Taee: The iLearn Forum supports our efforts to shape the future of education in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) announced the launch of the iLearn Forum, which contributes to strengthening its position as a global center for empowering and developing educators. The first iLearn session topic focused on ‘Creating a Culture of Learning’ during this monthly virtual forum, as the college hosts an elite group of educators, academics, researchers, and experts from the UAE and neighboring countries, with the aim of providing an interactive forum for learning about best international practices and latest research in education.

ECAE will host the iLearn Forum on the last Thursday of every month, from 05:00 pm to 06:00 pm, providing teachers, educational leaders and researchers with an opportunity to review and analyze current findings on teaching and learning methodologies, educational leadership strategies, and school administration techniques and skills, within a flexible and interactive environment that supports the exchange of ideas on best practices that can help improve educational outcomes for students in the UAE and the region.

Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said: “The iLearn Forum supports our efforts to shape the future of education in the UAE. It provides a space for communication and the exchange of valuable academic experiences, in order to discuss the key methodologies and innovative programs in the fields of education, educator empowerment, creative teaching methods to enhance the interactive learning environment and the inspiring educational practices that the college seeks to establish in the education sector and the educational process.”

Dr. May added: “During the forum's interactive workshops that host a wide range of educators, administrators and educational researchers, we look forward to fruitful and creative discussions that contribute to shaping the future of education in the UAE and reflecting our position as a local and global center for academic excellence and lifelong and continuous learning. The forum also allows us to present our leading experience to other countries in the region and learn about their practices and strategies for educators, in addition to the latest global developments in the field of education.”

The forum provides its members with access to sources of knowledge, including research and studies, best practices and experiences in the field of education. It also gives members the opportunity to communicate with colleagues in the education profession, while sharing research and their views on educational issues. The forum also focuses on a variety of topics related to teaching and learning, educational leadership, school administration, and supporting the learning environment in the classroom.

Through the iLearn Forum, the ECAE seeks to promote continuous learning and professional development among educators in the UAE and the region, and to involve educators in efforts to advance the educational process and improve the quality of education for students in the UAE and beyond.

