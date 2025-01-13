Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo (EKK) and Valvoline Global Operations™ (VGO) held a conference for the local Valvoline dealer network at the Diplomat Radisson Blu hotel. The conference was attended by the Senior Management of both EKK and VGO, as well as more than 250 of their valuable Valvoline dealers.

The event highlighted the strategic significance of Valvoline’s acquisition by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) and emphasized its positive impact on the Bahrain market. The move accelerates the company’s aim of becoming one of the world's pre-eminent integrated lubricant players. The conference provided a valuable platform for networking and sharing sales objectives for 2025.

EKK Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Craig Hardie said: “This conference provided a strategic opportunity to connect with our dealer network and discuss the future ahead. The Aramco acquisition marks a new era for Valvoline, and we are confident that this partnership will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our customers in Bahrain."

Valvoline Global Operations MEA Sales Leader, Karim Hashem said: “With a 150-year legacy of trust, Valvoline aims to build upon its success. The acquisition by Aramco will accelerate our journey to become an industry leader in the region. Bahrain offers significant potential for expanding our market reach and deepening our customer relationships. We are committed to contributing positively to the Bahraini economy while fostering strong and mutually beneficial business partnerships."

Present in over 140 countries around the world, Valvoline’s range of products includes Engine Oils, Gear and Transmission oils, Brake and Clutch fluids, Hydraulic oils, Greases and Engine Coolants for Passenger Cars, Motorcycles, Heavy Duty Trucks, Motorsports, and Special Equipment. It serves numerous sectors such as Aviation, Marine, Industrial and the Automotive industry.

About Ebrahim K. Kanoo

Ebrahim K. Kanoo B.S.C.(c) is a family-owned business that has served the Kingdom of Bahrain for over 60 years. The company’s core business is automotive retail and aftersales services for a broad spectrum of passenger and commercial products, including the flagship brands of Toyota and Lexus. In partnership with some of the world’s leading brands, Ebrahim K. Kanoo has diversified into various sectors and industries including automotive care products, vehicle hire and leasing, management consulting, IT services and security, industrial equipment, tires, paint, and spare parts. With a dedicated workforce of over 2,600 professionals, Ebrahim K. Kanoo excels in pioneering innovative businesses and building a relationship of trust with its valuable customers.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world’s first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global’s solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

