The Durban FilmMart (DFM) 2024 is set to take place from 19 - 22 July in Durban, under the theme "African Visions Unleashed: From Disruption to Accountability." This year's event will be a significant platform for engaging with the critical issues facing the film industry and the broader societal context. One of the standout streams of the Industry Programme is the Climate Focus, presented in collaboration with Doc Society – Climate Story Unit, Climate Story Lab South Africa, STEPS, and the Global Impact Producers Alliance (GIPA). This initiative emphasises DFM's dedication to raising awareness about environmental challenges and the climate crisis, fostering a commitment to sustainable filmmaking practices and impactful storytelling.

The partnership will support a variety of industry sessions at DFM and brings together some of the most talked about film professionals and activists such Anita Khanna (Uhuru Productions), Emily Wanja (Doc Society - Climate Story Unit), Nasreen Al-Amin (Surge Africa and Climate Story Lab Lagos), Kudzayi Ngwerume (UMI Fund), Pete Murimi (BBC Africa Eye), Miriam Ayoo (Global Impact Producers Alliance), Simeon Letoole (Dir. Battle for Laikipia), Rumbi Katedza (Dir. Transactions), Tiny Mungwe (STEPS), Liani Maasdorp (Climate Story Lab ZA, UCT Centre for Film and Media Studies), Nadine Cloete (National Film and Video Foundation), James Smart (Nation Media Group), Noel Kok (NEWF), Nonto Sibanyoni (Sunshine Cinema), Theresa Hill (STEPS), Cindy Makandi (Tunga Africa), and Miki Redelinghuys (Climate Story Lab ZA).

Don’t Stop Talking About Climate Chaos! discusses the role of creatives in addressing the climate crisis, especially as an existential threat to African communities. Using three case studies from the continent, Impact Strategy in Action, aims to empower impact producers with the tools and insights needed to develop effective impact strategies. Topics include identifying target audiences, setting measurable goals, leveraging partnerships, and maximising impact through media and outreach.

Innovative Partnerships and Pathways to Reach Audiences, draws parallels between the climate crisis and the HIV/AIDS pandemic, highlighting the need for collective focus and political will to address climate change effectively. In the early 2000s, the world, particularly Africa, faced the HIV/AIDS pandemic, where miscommunication, denialism, and fake news hampered efforts. Through the collective will of scientists, activists, political leaders, civil society, innovators, and the media, significant progress was made in reducing HIV/AIDS-related deaths. Similarly, addressing the climate crisis requires a concerted effort from all sectors. Filmmakers need support from funders and broadcasters who prioritise climate content.

During the last engagement in this stream, the Impact Hackathon, one of the Africa Labs Showcase projects will participate in a high-energy, interactive session with impact strategists from the continent. It will be followed by an opportunity for aspiring impact producers to network with GIPA members and find out more about joining GIPA and getting into this expanding field.

The Climate Focus at DFM 2024 highlights the intersection of environmental advocacy and cinematic storytelling, encouraging filmmakers and activists to collaborate and inspire change. We invite you to join us in Durban to be part of these essential conversations and to contribute to a more sustainable and accountable future for African cinema. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights as we continue to unveil the full programme for DFM 2024.

For more information and to register, please visit our website: https://durbanfilmmart.co.za/

The Durban FilmMart Institute, which organises DFM 2024, receives its primary funding from the Durban Film Office and the eThekwini Municipality. The success of the event is made possible through the generous support of various organisations and entities. These include the Ford Foundation, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, NEFTI, KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission, National Film and Video Foundation, Netflix, CNC, French Institute in South Africa, Industrial Development Corporation, KZN Convention Bureau, Afreximbank, International Emerging Film Talent Association, Gauteng Film Commission, Film and Publications Board, Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Namibian Film Commission, Panavision, Palestine Film Institute, Wesgro, Canal Plus, Sunshine Cinema, Pure n Black Entertainment, Wits School of Arts, Kenya Grips and Sparks.

Additionally, the event benefits from partnerships with esteemed organisations and festivals. These programme partners include the Durban International Film Festival, African Real Collective, Animation SA, Berlinale Talents, Climate Story Lab ZA, Cinemart, Dante Languages, Digital Lab Africa, Doc Society – Climate Story Unit, Documentary Filmmakers Association, Encounters South Africa International Film Festival, European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs, Fak’ugesi, FIPRESCI, GIPA, Hot Docs-Blue Ice Docs Fund, Independent Black Filmmakers Collective, Independent Producers Organisation, Produire au Sud, South African Guild of Actors, STEPS, SWIFT, and Writers Guild of South Africa

About the Durban FilmMart Institute:

Durban FilmMart Institute is the business hub of the African film industry, where film professionals and content are globally competitive and celebrated. The institute's mission is to provide appropriate and effective programmes and services to promote, support, and facilitate investment in the African film industry.