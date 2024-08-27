Dubai, UAE – On November 16th, the Gladiator Summit II will convene 18 of the world's most influential experts, self-made millionaires, and billionaires each of whom has built empires from the ground up to share their unparalleled success stories. This full-day event is meticulously crafted to inspire, educate, and entertain attendees, equipping them with the tools and insights needed to achieve their ambitions in record time.

The star-studded lineup features globally recognized figures such as Brad Lea, Marisa Peer, Kris Fade, Rene Rodriguez, Dr. Abdalla Kablan, Jamie Fraser, Sharron Lowe, and Lucie Hautreux. These international leaders dominate social media platforms and command the respect and admiration of millions around the globe.

What truly sets the Gladiator Summit II apart is the exclusive experience offered on the second day, November 17th. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to personally meet and engage in business with the very icons they admire. This day is dedicated to fostering direct interactions, enabling participants to build genuine connections, explore collaborative ventures, and gain firsthand wisdom from these world-renowned entrepreneurs. It's an unparalleled chance to transform inspiration into actionable collaboration.

At the helm of this groundbreaking event is Dariush Soudi, the visionary founder of Arena Capital Consulting and the Gladiator Summit II. A Dubai resident for 11 years and originally from Iran, Dariush brings his profound expertise and network to create an event that transcends traditional conferences by emphasizing human connection alongside business excellence.

Event Details:

Dates: November 16th & 17th, 2024

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Day 1: The Gladiator Summit

A full day packed with education, inspiration, and entertainment featuring 18 global leaders sharing their success strategies and life lessons.

Day 2: Meet & Do Business

An exclusive opportunity for attendees to connect, collaborate, and conduct business with industry titans in an intimate setting.

Tickets:

Tickets are available for purchase at www.gladiatorsummit.com.