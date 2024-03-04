Dubai, UAE, 4 March, 2023: The 20th edition of Dubai International Wood and Wood Machinery Exhibition (Dubai WoodShow), the leading platform for wood and wood machinery in the Middle East region, will kick off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday (March 5). The exhibition features 7 distinguished international pavilions and 682 exhibitors from more than 42 countries around the world, showcasing the industry's latest trends, technological advancements, and wood products.

Dubai WoodShow, running for 3 days alongside the main exhibition, offers a variety of events and activities, including a conference featuring panel discussions and keynote speeches from experts, specialists, and professionals in the sector. They will gather to exchange knowledge and experiences and stay updated on the latest developments and trends in local, regional, and global wood and woodworking machinery markets.

Additionally, winners of the Dubai WoodShow Awards in the wood industry will be honored in six distinct categories: Innovative Wood Product Award, Innovative Woodworking Technology Award, CSR Commitment Award, Business Leader of the Year Award, Businesswomen of the Year Award, and Best Stand of the Year Award, to motivate individuals, institutions, and companies working in the wood sector to provide innovative solutions and ideas to address relevant challenges.

Dubai WoodShow will also host a diverse array of seven country pavilions, creating a unique platform for international exhibitors to present their innovations. USA, France, China, India, Russia, Portugal, and Turkey will have their country pavilions, and each spotlighting the unique contributions and innovations of their respective wood industries. Apart from these Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, other CIS countries, European countries, and ASEAN countries will also be a part of the Dubai WoodShow.

Alongside the country pavilions are local and international suppliers, traders, and distributors of building materials, furniture manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, architects, interior decorators, contractors, and developers. This provides an ideal opportunity for networking, holding B2B meetings, and the possibility of forming partnerships and finding new clients and investment opportunities.

Dubai WoodShow will feature top-tier exhibitors, including Homag, SIMCO, Germantech, Al Sawary, BIESSE, IMAC, Salvador Machines, and Cefla. These industry giants will showcase state-of-the-art products such as CNC Machining Centers, Drilling- and Fitting Insertion machines, Panel Dividing Saws, Multi Rip Saws, and Edgebanders. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for professionals to witness and engage with the latest advancements in woodworking machinery industry.

In addition, the exhibition provides participants with the opportunity to explore a wide and diverse range of wood products and production supplies, including sawn timber, engineered wood, fiberboards, plywood, and panels.

Dubai WoodShow is proud to receive support from esteemed partner associations, including the Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP), Indian Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers’ and Traders’ Association (IWMMTA), and French Timber, American Hardwood, American Softwood, Eumabois, Quebec, AIMSAD Machinery Association, International Tropical Timber Technical Association (ATIBT), Korea Forest Promotion Institute (KOFPI), Croatian Wood Cluster, Society of Engineers, Contractors Associations, and Binh Duong Furniture Association (BIFA).

It's worth mentioning that the Dubai WoodShow is part of the "Global WoodShow" series. The eighth edition of the Cairo International Wood Exhibition was organized at the Cairo International Convention Centre in December 2023. Additionally, the first edition of the Saudi International Wood and Wood Machinery Exhibition will be held in Riyadh from May 12 to 14, 2024.