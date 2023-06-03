The Second Edition of the “First GIS Valve program” launched in the presence of International and regional cardiology experts and more than 320+ Attendees and 55 Faculty members.

GIS launched its first “GIS Valve Program” from 2nd-3rd June at Conrad Hotel Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE: The GIS concluded today its second edition of the “Medical Educational program” which is the first of its kind in the MENA region, the program discussed the latest developments related to heart disease, cardiac and valve. The event was held from the 2nd to the 3rd of June at Conrad Hotel Dubai.

This unique event in the Middle East and North Africa was organized by ICOM Group and attracted more than 320 participants.

This program was developed under the supervision of the Gulf Society by a group of experts from the GCC countries: Dr. Rasha Al Bawardy (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Sondos Samargandy (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Ahmed Al Alshatty (Kuwait), Dr. Abdulrahman Al Nabti (Qatar), Dr. Arif Al Nooryani (UAE), Dr. Fahad Baslaib (UAE), Dr. Husain Noor (Bahrain) and Dr. Mohammed Al Mukhaini (Oman).

Specialists from the healthcare and cardiology field have discussed a number of topics: the acquisition of the latest technologies and treatments from around the world in the field of cardiac surgery and catheterization, the most prominent challenges facing the sector were presented along with live broadcasting over two consecutive days from a number of hospitals in the region including a special transmission from Al Qasimi Hospital in the UAE.

The GIS provides an interactive scientific platform to share experiences among experts from around the world.

Since establishing the Gulf intervention society in 2018, GIS activities have seen a 70% year-on-year increase in attendance and participation. For more details regarding the upcoming annual conference, please visit the association's website gisonline.org.

About Gulf Intervention Society Conference (GIS):

The Gulf Intervention Society was established at a time when the success of Gulf interventionists had been growing regionally and globally. The main aim of its composition was to gather efforts and opinions towards nominal goals that serve us as public, states and healthcare professionals for scientific, research and societal compatibility. GIS’s mission is to lead the Gulf interventional cardiovascular community through education, research, and quality patient care. To fulfil that mission, GIS recognizes its responsibility to promote the highest possible educational levels, research tools, community interactions and ethical behavior by its members. The group, which is part of the Gulf Heart Association, met to encourage national and regional interventionists to join the society, welcome their addition and participation, and develop a vision of cooperation between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention. GIS founders and coming members must recognize their responsibility towards patients, society, other physicians, and other health professionals.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest news announcements, please visit: https://gisonline.org/

