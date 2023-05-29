Dubai: The Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2023 - Third Edition, a two-day event held on May 17-18, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, was a resounding success. The event brought together more than 5,000 traders, investors, and industry experts from 46 countries, making it one of the largest forex trading events in the world.

Sponsored by more than 50 institutions, the event featured discussion sessions and seminars from more than 70 speakers, providing attendees with valuable insights into the forex trading industry. In addition to the educational aspect, the event also provided an opportunity for new clients to open live trading accounts, resulting in more than 233 contracts with a value of deposits of $5.2 million.

The B2B system was also a highlight of the event, with sponsors signing more than 80 IBs agency contracts, providing a platform for growth and expansion for all involved.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision said:

“We are thrilled by the turnout and excitement for this year’s Dubai Traders Summit. The record number of attendees, sponsors, and speaker sessions demonstrates the value of face-to-face events in this industry. Dubai has cemented its status as a global hub for traders and trading companies alike.”

XS.com, the multinational global FinTech and financial services provider was the Global Partner of the event. The XS.com team also conducted two seminars across both days, and participated in multiple panels throughout the event. The Global Multi-Asset Broker was also awarded the “Best Multi Asset Broker” & “Best B2B broker awards at the closing ceremony of the event.

Andreea Ilies, the Global Head of Events at XS.com, said:

“I am delighted to see that our participation in the Dubai Traders Summit exceeded our expectations. The interest and response we received from attendees were phenomenal - a true testament to the relevance and impact of our work in the industry. This success reaffirms our belief in the power of shared ideas and interactive experiences as we look forward to carrying this momentum into all our future endeavours!”

The success of the event was a testament to the growing interest in forex trading and investment in the region, and for this, we thank all of our sponsors, speakers, and attendees for their support and participation in this year's event.

We look forward to welcoming attendees to the next edition of the summit which will return in 2024 for its 4th edition, continuing its mission of educating traders, driving industry innovation, and facilitating collaboration across the trading world.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.