It will evaluate key global experiences, regulatory approaches, and latest research in food safety, sustainability, and nutrition

The conference will shed light on the advanced methods for inspection, testing, certification, and training

It will highlight the role of latest technological innovations and data driven approaches

Al Taher: “The theme of 18th edition ‘Future Foresight in Food Safety’ will have a future focus, securing Dubai's food system and fostering global innovation.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has opened registrations for the 18th edition of Dubai International Food Safety Conference, which will be held under the theme ‘Future Foresight in Food Safety’ from October 21 to 23, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC). The conference will be organized by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), and the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA).

Specialists, academics, experts, scientific researchers, along with local, regional, and global organizations in the food sector, will convene at the conference to discuss latest technologies, innovative strategies, and predictive methodologies that enable stakeholders to improve proactive food safety measures.

Furthermore, the event serves as an ideal platform for professionals and research institutions to exchange views and benefit from the best knowledge, experiences, innovations, practice, and trends in food safety and security. The conference will host a wide array of international participants from legislative and governmental bodies, private sector institutions and specialists in food safety, sustainability, and nutrition.

The event will also have customized programs for students and young scientists and researchers.

Leadership and proactiveness

Sultan Al-Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Conference, emphasized its key role in supporting the Municipality’s continued efforts to strengthen Dubai’s contributions in shaping the future of the food safety. Furthermore, it highlights the municipality’s role in improving sustainability of the food sector, promoting best health and food safety practices, and leveraging latest technological innovations to ensure that food is safe, sustainable, and nutritious.

Al-Taher said: “Future Foresight in Food Safety is about proactive identification, evaluation and prioritization of emerging trends and drivers within and around food systems that can have food safety implications. Future foresight measures involve risk estimation process using technology tools, data analytics and horizon scanning and then developing policies to mitigate the identified risks. The Food Safety Department aims to enhance the future foresight programs through capacity building programs, focused discussions on the drivers listed below and then identify best practices from different countries".

Dubai Municipality projects the participation of over 2,000 specialists and experts from oversight bodies and research centers, along with local, regional, and global food safety organizations, as well as companies and institutions from the food sector.

In the past 17 years, the Dubai International Food Safety Conference has achieved exceptional success, further reinforcing its position as a leading global platform for exchanging experiences, knowledge, and innovations. It facilitates numerous discussions on the challenges confronted by the food sector, supply chain as well as various factors affecting this key sector globally.

Individuals interested in attending the conference can register by filling out the registration form at foodsafetydubai.com/registration.

