Dubai Internet City, part of TECOM Group, highlighted future-focused innovators as Knowledge Partner of the world’s largest tech event

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading technology hub and one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 vibrant business districts across Dubai, built on its 25-year partnership with the world’s largest tech event to showcase the transformative impact of collaborative innovation as Knowledge Partner of GITEX Global.

Dubai Internet City leveraged GITEX Global, held at Dubai World Trade Centre on 14-18 October, to forge powerful partnerships with its global partners, solidifying its position as a uniting platform for technologists from across the world.

South Korea’s National IT Promotion Agency (NIPA) launched its Korea IT Cooperation Centre UAE (KICC UAE) at Dubai Internet City on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024. The launch of NIPA’s first centre in the Middle East, which joins a global network that includes hubs such as Silicon Valley and Singapore, reaffirms Dubai Internet City’s enabling role in connecting global businesses and talent with regional innovators, inventors, and investors.

The district also entered a strategic partnership with India’s National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) to enable cross-border collaboration between technology leaders from both countries and empower future entrepreneurs and innovators to build upon the UAE’s and India’s shared successes over more than five decades.

“Technology is the bedrock of innovation, but industry partnership is essential to translate technological innovation into real-world solutions,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial at TECOM Group PJSC and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “Our participation at GITEX Global demonstrates our belief in collaboration as the cornerstone of progress, and our vibrant community, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, will continue championing meaningful change through technology.”

Dubai Internet City captivated visitors with the best of AI innovation by spotlight customers such as BHAG Digital, a start-up revolutionising manufacturing with AI-enabled Industry 4.0 solutions. Start-ups including Grambell, specialising in AI-enabled communications, and Sulmi, the enterprise behind the region’s first road-approved fully electric motorbike, also comprised the district’s showcase at GITEX Global.

Home to more than 3,500 global industry leaders including giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia and over 29,000 professionals, Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business destinations, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Outsource City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 11,000 customers and more than 124,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, ’axs’, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry-specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the ‘GoFreelance’ package serves freelancers.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae.