Dubai, UAE: The Dubai International Content Market (DICM 2023) opened its doors to a new venue at Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre yesterday with a remarkable start that witnessed more than 700 participants attend from around the world on its first day. The enthusiasm amongst media industry professionals was evident as they engaged amongst each other from different backgrounds and countries where they seized the opportunity to explore, network, and shape the future of the content industry.

Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, explained how DICM 2023 is a crucial platform to promote co-production prospects amongst content creators, streaming platforms, investors, financiers, and so much more. He stated: “In its sixth edition, DICM is essential in bringing together content creators from around the globe. DICM 2023 highlights the pivotal role that makes the UAE a crucial destination for production and media companies. The industry has responded overwhelmingly well to DICM 2023, as seen by the over 350 companies from more than 30 countries who have confirmed their attendance. This indicates the significance of the event as a platform for new, creative, and globally appealing content.”

Key Highlights of Day One:

DICM 2023 solidified itself as an international platform as it welcomed participants from over 30 countries, fostering collaboration and exchange on a global scale. Over 800 meetings took place on the first day, creating a dynamic marketplace where content creators, distributors, and buyers converged to explore business opportunities and form strategic partnerships.

Fares Sayegh, CEO of Roya Media Group in Jordan, commented on how important it is to attend events such as DICM, he stated: “When you get to talk with leaders in this industry, it becomes a very interesting discussion back and forth, and we learn from each other’s experiences where it benefits the audience.” He continued: “It’s essential to be involved here to have healthy dialogue and events such as DICM brings people together under one roof.”

The event saw the active participation of over 200 buyers looking for new deals, indicating a strong interest in the diverse content offerings presented by exhibitors.

Four international pavilions were present at DICM 2023, showcasing the richness of content from different regions. Among them were two pavilions from South Korea, one from Turkiye, and one from Russia. Distinguished delegations from Turkiye and Japan added to the international flair of DICM, reinforcing its significance on the global content stage.

New Additions

The introduction of Producers Connect added a new dimension to DICM 2023, creating a dedicated space for content creators to explore co-production opportunities and foster collaborations. The DICM Talks sessions proved to be a major draw, featuring insightful discussions in three impactful panels: “Fast in MENA, Part 2,” “The Co-production Advantage: Crafting for a Worldwide Audience,” and “Beyond Borders: Challenges and Opportunities in TV Formats Expansion.”

DICM 2023’s first day set the stage for a vibrant and productive event, emphasizing the market’s pivotal role in shaping the future of the content industry. As the event continues, organizers anticipate even more fruitful collaborations, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities.

The Dubai International Content Market is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organization – a member of INDEX Holding.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact: