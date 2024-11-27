Hassan Al Hashemi: “Our briefing event on the sidelines of Big 5 Global serves as a platform to expand collaboration and partnerships, while exploring the exciting opportunities Dubai offers for companies operating in this crucial sector.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, showcased opportunities within the construction sector during a special briefing session held today at its headquarters on the sidelines of the ‘Big 5 Global’ exhibition. The event attracted more than 214 attendees, who were briefed on the latest industry trends.

The session was hosted for participants in the Big 5 Global exhibition, the largest event of its kind for the construction industry, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 26 - 29. The meeting explored the latest developments, data, and trends in the construction sector and highlighted the opportunities available in Dubai for the global business community.

The event showcased Dubai’s competitive advantages and how these position the emirate as the ideal destination for the growth and expansion of businesses in diverse areas within the construction sector. Participants were also introduced to the programmes and initiatives offered by Dubai International Chamber to support the private sector in Dubai, enable the growth and expansion of local businesses into promising global markets, and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to the emirate.

During his remarks at the session, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to supporting all key sectors including the construction industry, which plays a vital role in driving economic growth by contributing to the development of major projects. Our briefing event on the sidelines of Big 5 Global serves as a platform to expand collaboration and partnerships, while exploring the exciting opportunities Dubai offers for companies operating in this crucial sector.”

The session featured a panel discussion addressing topics including the sector’s future amid continuing strong momentum in Dubai’s construction industry and strategies for investors, real estate developers, and construction companies to capitalise on the opportunities available in the emirate. The discussions also took a deep dive into market conditions, emerging trends, and the latest developments in the sector.

Dubai International Chamber connects local businesses with trusted partners to facilitate smoother access to new markets, while attracting global companies, investors, and talent to Dubai. The chamber also highlights the city’s competitive advantages and shares key investment insights to promote international collaboration.

About:

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

