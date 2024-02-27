Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), the region’s largest and most established marine lifestyle show, is set to bring together maritime investors, experts and enthusiasts at Dubai Harbour for a five-day celebration in the show’s 30th edition.

Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), DIBS runs from 28th February – 3rd March 2024 and sees more than 1,000 brands come together with 200 boats expected on land and water, including international and regional launches from the world’s leading superyacht manufacturers.

Here is a sneak peek of the show: http://tinyurl.com/495hp8s3

About Dubai International Boat Show

Dubai International Boat Show, the most trusted and established marine industry exhibition in the Middle East, is a showcase of yachts and boats from both local and international builders, together with the latest innovations in marine equipment and accessories. The multi-award-winning show showcases the latest leisure boats, equipment, and associated services in the Middle East. Exhibitors include both local and international boat manufacturers, as well as the latest innovations in marine equipment and supplies. www.boatshowdubai.com

DWTC

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.