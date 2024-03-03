Dubai, UAE – The Dubai International Boat Show is extending its long-term partnership with host venue Dubai Harbour to accelerate the global yachting community’s international growth missions in the world’s most sought-after marine leisure tourism hub.

The agreement provides Dubai International Boat Show with a dedicated infrastructure and location in Dubai Harbour in the immediate and foreseeable future, offering generous opportunities for expansion.

After four days of palpable buzz, excitement, energy, buoyant boat sales, and curiosity from around the world this week in its 30th edition, securing a long-term home for the largest boat show in the Middle East, Africa and Asia will fast-track the unstoppable momentum of Dubai as one of the world’s most attractive yachting destinations.

“Dubai represents the new world and a new era in leisure yachting,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, organiser of Dubai International Boat Show.

“Everyone speaks of the soaring energy in the city and in the boat show. We've been called many times this week as the most beautiful boat show in the world. It's easy when the Dubai Boat Show is set in a world class marina against the most glorious skyline of any yachting destinations.

“Dubai Boat Show and our host venue Dubai Harbour are committed to accelerate this unstoppable momentum of partnership with our international community, to build the next most outstanding and sought-after yachting hub in the world. We are proud to secure a long-term home for Dubai Boat Show here at Dubai Harbour. This shall give investors the confidence and trust to fast forward their long-term development plans in the region.”

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Senior Advisor of the Dubai International Boat Show and Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council said: “Dubai Harbour is a fitting venue for a city that is increasingly making its mark in the global maritime space.

“The continued collaboration of Dubai International Boat Show and Dubai Harbour is great for the international yachting community, inspiring confidence to grow boldly with energy and enthusiasm.

“Having been part of the show since its inception, it is incredible to see its growth and dedication to uniting the entire maritime industry – I’m greatly looking forward to seeing how the show will continue to develop in 2025, and beyond,” His Excellency added.

A vibrant waterfront community befitting of a world-class global boat show

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, said: “The Dubai International Boat Show is not only the biggest marine show in the region it has grown to become a major catalyst to the wider advancement of the maritime industry and a testament to Dubai’s growing status as one of the world’s maritime hubs.

“As host venue for the third year, we greatly value the partnership between the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Boat Show, as well as the support of our partners and stakeholders as Dubai Harbour continues to grow and evolve as a seafront destination for residents and tourists.

“As the region’s largest marina located right the heart of Dubai we consider Dubai Harbour the natural home for the Dubai International Boat Show and we are committed to continuing to strengthen our partnership, contributing to Dubai’s thriving leisure maritime sector for many years to come,” added Binhabtoor.

Long-standing partners laud partnership as pivotal for continued growth

The Dubai International Boat Show’s partnership with Dubai Harbour was greeted with enthusiasm by long-standing local and global partners, exhibitors, shipyards and yacht brokers, all of whom have positioned Dubai as the focal point of long-term business growth.

Abeer Al Shaali, Deputy Managing Director at Gulf Craft, a UAE-based yacht manufacturer that has participated at the Dubai International Boat Show since its inaugural show in 1992, said: “We love that the Dubai International Boat Show is continuing its strong partnership with Dubai Harbour.

“This event has been growing and welcoming more and more visitors every year, and the world-class infrastructure at Dubai Harbour, with its iconic landscape, will allow for continued growth and space to welcome even more visitors, boats, clients, suppliers, and international organisations in the maritime industry from across the world.”

New engaging format in 2025

The 31st Dubai International Boat Show will return to Dubai Harbour in February 2025, promising a new concept manifesting innovative and creative formats with higher international participation that captures the energy of one of the world’s most influential yachting events.

About Dubai International Boat Show

Dubai International Boat Show, the most trusted and established marine industry exhibition in the Middle East, is a showcase of yachts and boats from both local and international builders, together with the latest innovations in marine equipment and accessories. The multi-award-winning show showcases the latest leisure boats, equipment, and associated services in the Middle East. Exhibitors include both local and international boat manufacturers, as well as the latest innovations in marine equipment and supplies. www.boatshowdubai.com

DWTC

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.