Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with the far-sighted vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his commitment to enhancing Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and the digital economy, Dubai Land Department announced that the emirate will host the world's largest global conference and exhibition for real estate technology ‘PropTech Connect 2026’. This first-of-its-kind event will bring together an elite group of relevant leaders, investors, and property tech companies from around the world to explore the latest digital solutions, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics that are reshaping the future of the sector globally.

Dubai's hosting of this event confirms the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai who is leading the digital transformation and promoting the adoption of cutting-edge innovative solutions across various fields, including real estate. This event marks a significant milestone that will expedite the integration of advanced real estate technology.

In this regard, His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, confirmed that hosting this event in Dubai underscores a commitment to providing a comprehensive real estate ecosystem based on innovation and technology in line with Dubai’s Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033. He noted that this represents a significant step toward cementing the emirate's position as a global destination for smart real estate solutions.

His Excellency said: "Through this global conference and exhibition, we aim to attract leading companies specialising in real estate technology and provide an opportunity for investors and decision-makers to explore the latest technological innovations that contribute to the development and future outlook of real estate. We look forward to this event serving as an effective platform that accelerates digital transformation, enhances investor confidence, and increases transparency and operational efficiency in the sector."

‘PropTech Connect 2026’ will offer an exceptional experience for participants across various fields of real estate technology. The event will provide opportunities to establish strategic relationships with leading global industry figures, as well as to secure distinctive investment opportunities and partnerships. In addition, participants will benefit from specialised panel discussions, digital seminars, and research reports designed to enhance their deep understanding of the digital transformations in this arena.

Dubai's hosting of this event reaffirms its pioneering role in realising the leadership's vision to establish it as the city of the future and a global digital economy. The emirate continues to adopt state-of-the-art digital solutions to enhance market transparency, improve operational efficiency, and support sustainable real estate growth.