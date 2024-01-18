Dubai – Cemtech Conferences & Exhibitions, with a legacy spanning over three decades, proudly announces the upcoming Cemtech Middle East & Africa 2024, set to be a groundbreaking event at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk from 18th to 21st February 2024. Themed "Decarbonising Cement | Sustainable Solutions Across All Continents," Cemtech MEA2024 is organized by International Cement Review in partnership with A³&Co.® as a “Knowledge Partner” and in collaboration with the Arab Union for Cement & Building Materials, will bring together 250 cement leaders from around the world, providing a premier platform for insightful discussions, networking, and exploration of cutting-edge sustainable solutions.

For more than 30 years, Cemtech Conferences & Exhibitions have been at the forefront of delivering business insight, market knowledge, and technical expertise to the global cement sector. Cemtech conferences are a well-established feature of the annual cement industry calendar in all regions, earning a reputation for being the premier event for cement professionals worldwide seeking insights into the technology and markets of this important global industry.

Thomas Armstrong, Managing Director of Cemtech Conferences, emphasizes, “Cemtech events play a crucial role in cultivating collaboration and knowledge exchange among global industry leaders. Our dedication to furnishing a dynamic platform ensures that cement leaders stay at the forefront of this evolving industry.” Armstrong further commented, “Hosting in Dubai aligns seamlessly with the city's global commitment to sustainability, positioning it as the optimal hub for shaping the future of cement production.”

Attendees can expect a content-rich conference program featuring world-class expert speakers, extensive networking opportunities, a 27-stand equipment exhibition, and an exclusive cement plant tour. As the global cement industry undergoes a transformative shift towards sustainability, Cemtech MEA2024 aims to be a unique multi-disciplinary forum, providing cement industry stakeholders with the insights needed to make informed decisions in the dynamic environment of the evolving technical and economic landscape.

The industry's leading conference and exhibition will showcase how manufacturers are responding with agility and innovation to the mounting pressures from climate change, evolving consumer demands, and ambitious decarbonization targets. Cemtech MEA2024 will demonstrate how industry leaders are producing low-carbon cements, adopting efficient technologies, and implementing novel business models to ensure compliance and profitability in this changing landscape.

Leaders from the cement industry across the Middle East & Africa will be gathered in Dubai for Cemtech’s annual meeting. This unmissable event is essential for industry manufacturers, equipment suppliers, and stakeholders from clean tech, green finance, government, and environmental administrations.

For more information and to register, visit www.Cemtech.com/MEA2024

About Cemtech Conferences & Exhibitions

Founded in the 1991, Cemtech Conferences & Exhibitions has been the cornerstone of the global cement industry calendar. Our events have earned a reputation as the premier gatherings for cement professionals seeking insights into industry technology and markets. Since 2006, Cemtech has expanded globally, with annual conferences in the Middle East & Africa, the Americas, and Asia. Cemtech expanded globally, attracting over 300 industry leaders to connect, exchange knowledge, and stay at the forefront of industry trends. For more information, visit www.cemnet.com.

Press Contact: info@cemnet.com