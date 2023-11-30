Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and a Principal Pathway Partner at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), is set to host a series of engaging talks and presentations from 3 to 12 December 2023, at Expo City Dubai.

Four daily informative talks and presentations, hosted at Dubai Holding’s showcase space, will offer attendees a comprehensive overview of Dubai Holding’s sustainability initiatives, including design and construction, waste management, community development and hospitality. Aiming to foster awareness and drive engagement on climate action, the programme will also include a number of inspiring talks with expert speakers from local and international companies.

Open to all event attendees, the sessions will take place in the Energy Transition Hub, and are categorised into four key themes:

Dubai Holding's Sustainability Journey: A showcase of the Group's commitment to build a sustainable and resilient future. Join Dubai Holding sector experts to hear about inspiring employee-driven climate action, the technology behind waste-to-energy processes, the essentials of sustainable design, and much more.

Family-Friendly Sessions: Interactive discussions and educational experiences for families on the issues facing our planet and how we can all participate in climate action. Learn about the importance of biodiversity with The Green Planet Dubai and the critical role played by turtles in our marine ecosystems with the team from Jumeirah Group's Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project.

Knowledge Sessions: These sessions provide expert insights on climate solutions from leading industry practitioners, including the strategies to reduce carbon footprints, the practices required for sustainable procurement and an exploration of the term 'ecological urbanism' as our cities continue to grow at pace.

SusTECHability: Hear from innovators driving the cutting-edge solutions to tomorrow's sustainability challenges. Discover how generative AI technology is revolutionizing the way we recycle, how AI-powered drones can help transform water management, and much more.

Dubai Holding’s full programme is listed below:

Dubai Holding Sustainability Journey Sessions:

Levers for Change: Inspiring Employees in Conversation with Louisa Harris – 3 December at 2:00PM

Presenter:

Louisa Harris, Head of Sustainability and Systems Change, BrandPie

For the Good of Tomorrow: Sustainability @ Dubai Holding – 4 December at 10:30AM

Presenter:

Stephanie Asgill, Director - Sustainability, Dubai Holding

Levers for Change: Activating your Ecosystem in Conversation with Louisa Harris – 4 December at 4:00PM

Presenter:

Louisa Harris, Head of Sustainability and Systems Change, BrandPie

Waste to Energy with Warsan Waste Management Centre – 5 December at 11:30AM

Presenters:

Tim Clarke, CEO, Warsan Waste Management Centre

Phillipe Valerio, Technical Manager, Warsan Waste Management Centre

The Power of Design in Creating a Sustainable Future – 5 December at 2:00PM

Presenter:

Hani Asfour, Vice President - Innovation and Industrial Partnerships, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI)

Future of Cities: Sustainable Urbanism and Innovation – 6 December at 11:30AM

Presenters:

Eisa Al Ali, Vice President – Project Management Office, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Mohamed ElAttar, Director, Planning and Cost Control, Dubai Holding Real Estate Ian Simmonds, Chief Contract and Procurement Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Sustainability in Construction with Dubai Holding Real Estate – 6 December at 4:00PM

Presenters:

Eisa Al Ali, Vice President – Project Management Office, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Ian Simmonds, Chief Contract and Procurement Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Emirati Youth Program and SparkLab – 8 December at 4:00PM

Presenters:

Mahra Alblooshi, Senior Executive – Commercial Finance, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Rakan Lootah, Senior Executive – Project Delivery, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Sustainable Hospitality with Jumeirah – 9 December at 2:00PM

Presenter:

Bryanne Tait, Global Senior Director – Sustainability, Jumeirah Group

Sustainable Design in Dubai Holding Real Estate – 11 December at 10:30AM; 12 December at 10:30AM

Presenters:

Nihal Karagoz, Director – ESG, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Hani Abdelrazeq, Senior Associate Director, AESG

Building Sustainable Communities in Dubai Holding Real Estate – 11 December at 2:00PM

Presenters:

Nihal Karagoz, Director – ESG, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Sarah Jaber, Senior Associate Consultant, AESG

Sustainable Supply Chains with Dubai Holding Real Estate – 12 December at 11:30AM

Presenters

Eisa Al Ali, Vice President - Project Management Office, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Ian Simmonds, Chief Contract and Procurement Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate

For the Good of Tomorrow: Sustainability @ Dubai Holding – 12 December at 4:00PM

Presenter:

Johanna Salem, Senior Manager - Sustainability, Dubai Holding

Family Friendly Sessions:

Wildlife Wonders: Learn about Nature with The Green Planet Dubai – 3 December at 4:00pm; 8 December at 2:00PM; 9 December at 4:00PM and 10 December at 2:00PM

Presenters:

Erik Rohrkaste, Curator, The Green Planet Dubai

Katherine Zimmerman, Senior Biologist, The Green Planet Dubai

Ruth Aglubat, Edutainment Co-ordinator, The Green Planet Dubai

Sustainable Seas: Know your Seafood – 9 and 10 December at 10:30AM

Presenter:

Bryanne Tait, Global Sustainability Director, Jumeirah Group

Saving the Ancients of the Seas: The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project – 9 and 10 December at 11:30AM

Presenter:

Barbara Lang-Lenton, Director of Aquarium and Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project - Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah

Knowledge Sessions

Sustainable supply chains with Ecovadis – 4 December at 11:30AM and 5 December at 10:30AM

Presenters:

Pierre-François Thaler, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Ecovadis

Antoine Martin-Reginault, Strategic Accounts, Ecovadis

Ecological Urbanism – 6 December at 2:00PM

Presenter:

Steven Velegrinis, Director of Urbanism and Landscape, Gensler

In Conversation with INSEAD: Driving Sustainability - Driving Value for Business and Society – 8 December at 10:30AM

Presenter:

Katarina Hasbani, INSEAD National Alumni Association UAE, Global Energy Club

Net Zero Pathways with AESG – Engineering Perspective – 11 December at 11:30AM

Presenter:

Nicholas Byczynski, Director of Sustainable Engineering, AESG

AI and Sustainability: Digital Twinning – 11 December at 4:00PM

Presenter:

Wissam Hijazi, Senior Director Innovation - MENA, Ellis Don

Net Zero Pathways with AESG – Decarbonization by Design – 12 December at 2:00PM

Presenter:

Marina Kindelan, Director of Facades, AESG

SusTECHability Sessions:

SusTECHability: Vortex BioTech – 3 December at 10:30AM

Presenters:

Mattia Nuti, Founder & CEO, Vortex Biotech

Rupesh Sinha, Chief Business Development Officer, Vortex Biotech

SusTECHability: Detectiome – 3 December at 11:30AM

Presenters:

Marziye Ehrami, Co-Founder and CEO, Detectiome

SusTECHability with TECOM: Sentient Labs – 4 December at 2:00PM

Presenter:

Anshul Singhal, CEO & Founder, Sentient Labs

SusTECHability: Bantgo Impact 2 Earn – 6 December at 10:30AM

Presenter:

Sergei Ivanov, Co-Founder, BANTgo

SusTECHability with TECOM: Pupilar – 8 December at 11:30AM

Presenter:

Maimuna Rashid, Managing Director, Pupilar

SusTECHability: Farm Unboxed – 10 December at 4:00PM

Presenter:

Kuruvilla Chalishery, Founder & CEO, Farm Unboxed

